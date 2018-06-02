Junior cricket: Lyons grab derby honours in Under-19s’ T20 showdown against Eppleton

Hetton Lyons Heat defeated Eppleton Royals by 28 runs in the Under-19s T20 Vitality Blast.

Eppleton skipper Joe Blacklock won the toss and elected to field, restricting Lyons to 127-6, as Vaibhav Tiwari top-scored with an unbeaten, 53-ball 50, backed by 17 from Callan Salkeld.

Daniel Stephenson took 2/13.

In reply, Eppleton could only manage 99 all out, Stephenson top-scoring with 22, backed by Blacklock (16) as as Josh Bell was the pick of the bowlers with 3-21.

Sacriston edged home by one run against Chester-le-Street.

Sacriston posted 110-9 as Matthew Brown scored 54 from 45 balls, Josh Lowes adding 14 as Liam Burgess grabbed 3-11.

Ollie Barrett then bagged 2/27 as Chester fell just short, despite fine knocks from Josh O’Brien and Thomas Cullen (30no).

Boldon outgunned Whiteleas and Harton by 63 runs.

Joseph Maddison top-scored with 40, backed by Nathan Hewitt (34) and Joseph Forster (24) in a total of 176-4. Ben Young picked up 2-23.

Sid Corner Jnr fired 34 as Whiteleas replied with 113-6. Oliver Sampson Barnes bagged 2-18.