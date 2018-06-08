Junior cricket: Castle Eden outgun Seaham Park Under-18s

In the Durham Cricket Board Under-18 League’s Second Division, Seaham Park were beaten by four wickets by visitors Castle Eden.

Jarryd Robinson (16, with two fours and a six) and Crosby (21, with a boundary) top-scored as Park reached 74-8 after choosing to bat. Lewis Simpson, Bailey Wanless, Jonathon Brown, Jordan Bell and Jack Fallow all took wickets.

Castle Eden secured victory by reaching 78-6 in 17 overs, led by Will Iceton (24) and Simpson (18).

James Head grabbed 2-8, with Crosby, Adam Scollen, Henry Sennett and Jack Rutherford also striking.

Whitburn romped home by nine wickets against visitors Whiteleas and Harton.

Leas slipped to 2-2 before Batty (32, with two fours and two sixes) helped them to respectability on 70-7 after 20 overs, with Finn Jameson 12 not out and Ben Young adding 12.

Mason Bell stole the show with a haul of 4-19, backed by Elliott Hearn (2-5) and Finlay Hearn (1-16).

The Villagers eased to victory in 11.1 overs, thanks to Matthew Downey’s 30 not out, with four boundaries, backed by Hearn (9) and Ben Markham 911no). Alex Pennock took the only wicket.

Hylton succumbed by seven wickets to Easington in the Durham Cricket Board Under-15 League’s Second Division.

Fourteen extras played a big part as Hylton were all out for 50, with Alfie Dutton (9) top-scoring.

Thomas Watson grabbed 3-8, with Josh Anderson taking 2-5. Ryan Briggs, Rhys Brown and Noah Russell also struck.

Brown then hit 14 as Easington secured victory in the 12th over. Elliott Lukeman and Reece Burns bagged the only wickets to fall.

Boldon cruised to a 74-run success against Felling.

Jacob McCord hit seven fours in 50 not out, before retiring, as Boldon made 131-0 in their 20 overs. Fellow opener Ethan Elsworth added three boundaries in 45 not out, while Oliver Pallas was unbeaten on 19.

Felling slipped to 9-3 in reply before rallying to finish on 57-4 after 20 overs, led by Joe Adams (20no) and Calum Wright (15). Charles Siddle bagged 2-13, with Euan Latimer also striking.

Boldon succumbed by 89 runs to South Shields in the Under-15 Don Lyons Trophy semi-final.

Shields made 171-1, batting first, led by unbeaten half-centuries from Jack Stephenson, who had two fours and a six, and Ben Scott, helped by three fours and two sixes.

Ewan Jenkins added 26 and Sameer Awan 31, including three maximums in an 11-ball blast.

Boldon fell short with 82-5 in their reply, thanks mainly to Charles Siddle (22), Isaac Morgan (21) and Jack Lydon (14no). Kieran Bromiley and Adam Peet both struck twice.