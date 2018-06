Durham Under-13 girls went down by nine wickets to Northumberland in their friendly at Alnmouth and Lesbury.

Opener Jessica Khan led the way with 44 off 52 balls, with three boundaries, as Durham made 147 all out.

Niamh Cranston added 34, while Grace Kendall made 14 and Caitlin Taylorson 13.

Northumberland eased to victory in the 29th over, sparked by 77 not out from Ciiara Boaden, while Ella Lillico added an unbeaten 39. Jessica Weatherspoon took the only wicket to fall.