Hit and miss: International boost for Durham, but Riverside’s a no-go for new T20 competition

Durham County Cricket Club have missed out on selection as a host venue for the new regional English T20 competition, which begins in 2020.

But the Emirates Riverside has secured international cricket up until 2024, including a clash against Australia in 2020.

A Durham statement read: “After weeks of deliberation by the ECB panel, the club was today delighted to hear that Emirates Riverside had secured major international cricket fixtures until 2024.

“But, unfortunately, their detailed proposal to host a new T20 team in the North East has been unsuccessful.”

“The ECB’s announcement confirmed that Emirates Riverside would host three England internationals following the 2019 World Cup including the Three Lions’ mouth-watering clash against Australia in 2020.

“England will face Sri Lanka at Emirates Riverside in 2021, with South Africa visiting Chester-le-Street the following year. Durham have been promised leading opposition to be announced for their fixtures in 2023 and 2024.

“Durham would like to wish all the venues who have secured the hosting of one of the new regional teams every success for the competition and we will work closely with the ECB on any future opportunities as the tournament develops”

Durham chairman Sir Ian Botham said: “We’re delighted to have secured international cricket at Emirates Riverside and thrilled that we have managed to keep top level sport in the region.

“We will continue to identify future opportunities for the club and, although we’re disappointed with not being given the chance to host one of the regional teams in the new T20 tournament, we will continue to back the competition and encourage sports fans to get behind it.

“We have some great fixtures lined up for the next five years, including the Cricket World Cup in 2019 and we will continue working hard to ensure we give North East cricket fans the best matchday experience possible.”