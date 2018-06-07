Hetton Lyons Under-13s celebrate Washington Cup triumph against Durham City

Hetton Lyons Under-13s retained the Durham Central League’s Washington Cup with a hard-earned final success against Durham City.

City won the toss and elected to field, with Lyons proceeding to score 126-4 from their 20 overs.

Opening batsmen Jack Hedley (30) and Ben McKinney (31) both retired not out, while Hamish Barrie was the pick of the bowlers for Durham, taking 2-13.

City fell short in their response, making 107-6, led by Barrie (30 not out) and Henry Hopkins, with 24.

Taylor Moulder was the top wicket-taker for Hetton, snatching 2-7, while Harrison Lowther returned excellent figures of 0-1 from three overs.

In the Durham Cricket Board Junior League’s Under-15s First Division, Hetton Lyons defeated Washington.

Joe Weightman retired on 51 not out as Lyons made 141-2 from their 20 overs. Ben McKinney added 39.

Washington struggled to 48-6 in reply, led by Cameron Longstaff (16) and Daniel Bone (15). Jack Scott was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-3, while Luke Husband bagged 2-20.

Eppleton lost by 54 runs at South Shields.

The Wood Terrace outfit piled up 152-5, led by Ben Scott (51no), Josh Leslie (41) and Ewan Jenkins (28), while Jack Metcalfe took 2-24 and Eddie Brown 2-17.

Jake Pratt retired on 50 for Eppleton, who were restricted to 98-8 in reply. Jye Richardson added 21, with Jenkins grabbing 2-16.

In Division Two, Sunderland claimed a nine-wicket triumph at Gateshead Fell.

Milo Coates starred with 3-11, backed by Joe Defty (2-7), as Sunderland restricted the hosts to 85-7, with Harvey Wake hitting 28 and Joe Davidson 33.

Defty’s unbeaten half-century guided Sunderland home in 14.2 overs, supported by Shay Donoghue’s 21.

Durham City cruised to a 102-run success against visitors Sacriston, who were dismissed for 19.

City made 121-3 in their 20 overs, sparked by Hamish Barrie’s unbeaten 50. Fellow opener Tom Reynolds added 39, while Alfie Hart took 2-10.

City’s bowlers dominated from the off as Sacriston struggled in their response, the end coming after 12.1 overs, with a top score of eight from Mckenzie Smith.

Reynolds and Joe Twiddy both bagged 3-0.

Philadelphia were beaten by seven wickets away to Peterlee.

Jefferson retired on 50 for Phili, with Davidson adding 25 in their total of 103-4.

Jack Sullivan (50no) and Sam Garraghan (33no) then guided Peterlee to victory in 18.3 overs.