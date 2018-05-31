Hetton Lyons must be on the money - Clay

Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division by Steve Clarke

Hetton Lyons welcome Tynemouth to town with skipper Jarvis Clay targeting more Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division victories.

Clay said: “There are no changes after last week’s good result.

“All are available, all doing their jobs and I want more of the same this week.

“But we need to be on the money and, if anything, a little more consistent to rack up more in the ‘wins’ column.”

Whitburn, in fifth, travel to Stockton and club spokesman Paul Shields said: “It was very disappointing to lose the fixture last week, the first setback of the season!

“There are 12 in the running to take the field at Stockton. Brydon Carse is to have a fitness test to determine if he can play.

“Lee Henderson and Mark Elliot return, meaning Ben Markham may well drop to the Seconds.

“We need to be back on track and the side are determined to do so.”

Eppleton are at home to Newcastle and secretary John Smithson said: “We hope the team continues in the same vein as last week, with another exciting, but too close a win against Whitburn.”

Visiting skipper Phil Hudson said: “Hopefully, we have just one change, with Ryan Davies our new signing making his debut, subject to Durham CC clearance and their schedules.

“The bowling unit has functioned pretty well of late, but the batting needs to sharpen up and this could happen, with the addition of Ryan to the ranks.”

The top two meet up at Roseworth Terrace as Chester-le-Street travel to league leaders South North.

Club official Alan Fletcher, said: “It is likely that the team will remain the same as last week, with the exception of Liam Trevaskis, who didn’t play last week due to a late injury.

“It is hoped he will return for this week’s match, the blockbuster against Chester-le-Street and he will replace Alex Weetman.

“All is going well apart from one or two players suffering minor injuries, which keeps them out of contention and reduces the squad available to play.

“However, each 11 chosen is doing a pretty good job, as the table shows.”

Cestrian skipper John Coxon said: “We are very excited about the game in general and they are always the team to beat, so we will be trying our very best to do that.

“This game sets up the rest of the season in reality and we are absolutely raring to go! As for team news Andrew Bell is still away, while I return to the side.”

Sacriston host Felling and fixture secretary Iain Bestford said: “We have two missing this week, James Thompson is attending his Sister’s wedding, whilst Callum Appleby is out due to work commitments, but Melvyn Betts returns from his hamstring strain.

“The side needs to put some points on their total after a run of tough matches, though it must be stressed all of them are tough and we need to climb away from the lower league position, they find themselves in at present.”

Felling official Barry Norman, said: “Alan Robson makes a welcome seasonal debut this week after long-term workloads.

“Nicky Heron also returns. The two to miss out are Simon Wood and Sean Rowell, who return to the Second team.”

The Durham Cricket Academy won their first game last weekend and will be looking to do the same again when they travel to Benwell Hill.

However, the Hill are in fine form winning three and drawing one, of their first six games and currently sit in fourth position.