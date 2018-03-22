Good news as Seaham Harbour survive to play in 150th anniversary year

Seaham Harbour will play cricket in their 150th anniversary year after all.

The club folded last week and resigned from the North East Premier League, with the lack of senior players one of the biggest reasons for the decision.

But a new committee of volunteers has come to the rescue, keeping the New Drive club alive with the help of sponsorship from local solicitors Kenneth M. Barrow, with a single senior team to play in the North East Durham League.

A club statement on Facebook read: “I am delighted to announce that, in the 11th hour, a group of volunteers have stepped in to keep Seaham Harbour Cricket Club alive!

“Cricket will be played in the club’s historic 150th year. The club will continue in the NEDCL and we are looking to maintain our brilliant junior set-up!

“Contact will be made to all current junior parents, however you can also contact us on shccsecretary@outlook.com expressing your son or daughters wish to play in SHCC colours!

“A special thank you has to be made to Kenneth M. Barrow, who have agreed to support and sponsor the club and the whole club sincerely appreciates your generosity.”