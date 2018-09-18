Geoff Cook set to leave Durham CCC after 27 years of service

Durham County Cricket Club have confirmed that long-standing director of cricket, Geoff Cook, is set to leave his role following a staffing restructure.

A former England cricketer, Cook initially joined in 1991 and has taken up several roles as he continued to help shape the club's progression - including playing an instrumental role in their step-up to first class cricket.

After initially joining the club in 1991, following a first class career with Northamptonshire, Cook spent time as a first team coach.

Cook, 66, was then appointed as head coach in 2007 and immediately kick-started success, guiding Durham to the Friends Provident Trophy, a success which started a run of trophies that would include back-to-back Championship wins.

Having taken time off in 2013, Cook was then welcomed back to the club with open arms and appointed as director of cricket - a role he has held ever since.

But now, the long-serving staff member will depart the Emirates Riverside having enjoyed an illustrious spell in the North East, which saw him help nurture the careers of Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Steve Harmison, Graham Onions, Mark Stoneman and many more.

Speaking after the restructure was confirmed, Cook said: “It comes with a heavy heart that I am leaving my role as director of cricket at Durham County Cricket Club but I’m immensely proud of the work we have achieved during my 27 year stay.

“It’s been a privilege to work at Durham for so long and the memories will be with me forever.

“From establishing ourselves as a first-class county to our back-to-back title wins in 2007 and 2008, and the Championship triumph in 2013 were, alongside many more, the highlights of my career.

“There are too many people to thank but I would like to show gratitude to all the players, staff, members and supporters I have worked with and of course my family and friends.

“Durham County Cricket Club is a great club and will continue to improve, I’d like to wish them the best of luck going forward.”

DCCC Chairman Sir Ian Botham, added: “Geoff is a true legend of the Club and his instrumental work has had an immeasurable impact on the success of Durham County Cricket Club.

“His efforts in establishing Durham as a first-class county and turning the team from newcomers to a title-winning force will never be forgotten alongside his superb coaching achievements.”

“I would like to wish him the very best for the future.”