Eve and Trudy inspire Durham Under-13 girls to friendly success

Durham Under-13 girls triumphed by four wickets in a friendly against Northumberland at Ryton.

Ella Lillico top-scored with 51 off 101 balls, with six boundaries, as Northumberland struggled to post 95-7 in 35 overs.

Eve Hodgson snaffled 3-14 in her four overs, with wickets also tumbling to Lucy Hughes, Isabelle Monahan, Laura Trotter and Jessica Weatherspoon.

Trudy Johnston hit five fours in a 49-ball 33 to steer Durham home, victory coming in the 27th over.

Caitlin Taylorson added 15, Hughes was 17 not out and Jessica Khan made 10.

* Durham Women won one and lost one in their opening T20 Division Two double header.

Durham beat Cheshire after restricting them to 90-7 as Sophie Jacobson took 2-28 and Bailey Wanless 2-10. Laura Hockaday (37no) and Hopkins (27) steered Durham home.

In the second game, Durham posted 85-7, led by Rachel Hopkins (24) and Becky Glen (26), but Wales cruised to a 10-wicket win in just 10.4 overs.