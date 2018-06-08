Durham under-17 girls off to a flier in County Championship T20

Durham Under-17 girls won their opening two matches to go top of Group 1 in the U17 County Championship T20.

First up, they beat Cumbria by four wickets.

Alice Heaton’s 28 helped Cumbria to 79-7 batting first, with Erin Denyer taking 2-11.

Layla Tipton (25), Rachel Foreman (18no) and Jessica Woolston (11) then secured Durham’s triumph with more than six overs to spare.

Durham also beat Cheshire at Wistaston by 22 runs.

Madeleine Atkinson (35), Jessica Woolston (34) and Tipton (15) helped Durham to 130-5. Megan Cureton (38no) and Katie Bennett (39) gave Cheshire the ideal start. but they fell from 75-0 to 108-7 after 20 overs, with Tipton grab