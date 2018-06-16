Durham Under-15s claim second victory, with Harry Crawshaw cruelly out for 99

Have your say

Durham Under-15s top the table in the ECB County Cup Group 1B after a second victory in their first two games.

Harry Crawshaw was the star turn for Durham, but cruelly fell a run short of a brilliant century, with 10 fours, as Durham posted 289-7 in 50 overs.

Sameer Awan added a fine, unbeaten 34, while there were good contributions from Lucas Parry (28), Ben Scott (26), Atticus Garlick (26) and Isaac Unsworth (32).

Cumbria were never up with the run-rate in their reply, and they managed 139-7, led by Adam Wilson (66no).

Aaradhya Tiwari bagged 2-25, with James Garraghan, Will Barnham, Unsworth and Crawshaw.

Durham Under-14s succumbed to a narrow one-wicket defeat in their opening match in the ECB County Cup’s Group One.

Durham chose to bat and were inspired by a magnificent knock of 85 from Tom Bolam, who hit seven boundaries in his 111-ball stay at the crease.

He put on 70 for the fifth wicket with Abhinac Ramisetty (22), while Theo Truss had three fours in his 35-ball 32 and Luke Husband added 15 not out, as Durham posted 217-8 in 50 overs.

Diwah Giri and Jacob Daft picked up three wickets apiece.

Notts responded with an impressive 91 from opener from Fateh Singh, with nine fours. Durham stayed in the game with regular wickets, but Finn Miller (27) and Tauseef Kataria (30no) helped Notts over the line, with just one wicket left, in 47.3 overs.

Jake Dickinson led the bowlers with 3-29, with Joseph Dixon, Lochlann Young-Hall, Husband, Jake Pratt and Truss also taking wickets.

Durham Under-15 girls slipped to a second defeat in their third match in the County Championship A Division’s Group One at Eppleton.

Visitors Northumberland secured a convincing 109-run success, after being put in by Durham and posting 229-6 in 40 overs.

Lizzie Scott (53, with nine fours), Annie Anderson (51no, with seven boundaries( and Ella Lillico (34) top-scored for Northumberland.

Lucy Hughes grabbed 2-26 for Durham, while Erin Denyer took 2-34, with Madeleine Atkinson also striking.

Durham’s reply never got going and only opener Atkinson, who had three fours in a defiant 121-ball 43 managed to reach double figures as they were restricted to 120-8. Katie Chomse bagged 2-3 in five overs, with Niamh Brennan snaffling 3-7.