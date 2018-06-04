Durham Jets’ defeat hard to swallow for centurion Will Smith

Will Smith admitted that Durham’s five-wicket Royal London One-Day Cup defeat to Warwickshire Bears last night was “hard to swallow”.

Despite posting 299-8 in their 50 overs, the Jets slipped to a five-wicket defeat at the Emirates Riverside to drop to second-bottom spot in Group A and dash their qualification hopes.

Paul Collingwood runs for a quick single against Warwickshire yesterday. Picture by Tim Richardson

Smith to-scored with 119 for Durham and he admitted: “I would have taken a duck to be on the winning side rather than losing, particularly on a game that was verging on a must-win in terms of qualification.

“It’s nice to get a few and contribute that way, but it means very little if you don’t get over the line and get a win.”

On the defeat, Smith added: “It is hard to swallow. We got 300 which is a ball-park figure for 50-over cricket on a decent wicket.

“There were areas where we could have squeezed out a few more runs in hindsight.

“That being said, Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott are two world-class players and they’ve played two world-class innings, particularly Ian Bell to make 145 not out. That’s how you win games of cricket. He did that and all credit to him. “

Matchwinner Bell said: “It was a well-timed run chase. It’s quite a difficult field to defend here.

“There are a lot of twos out there and it’s a quick outfield. We stuck at the pace of the Duckworth-Lewis method on the scoreboard.

“Trotty and myself knew we had a time in the game when we wanted to kick on and try to get that rate below a run-a-ball. It went exactly how we wanted it to go.

“When you come here to Durham, there’s always a little bit in the pitch.

“You know you’ve got to be watchful and to play very straight.

“If you were off line it was a good pitch and it’s a big field, so you get good value for your runs.”

Durham host fifth-placed Notts tomorrow (11am) before finishing their campaign away to Leicestershire on Thursday.