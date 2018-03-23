Durham hope for Middlesex go-ahead after Cambridge call-off

Durham’s early start to their pre-season campaign has suffered a blow.

Jon Lewis’s men were due to begin preparations for the fast-looming Specsavers County Championship Division Two campaign on Monday.

But the scheduled two-day clash with Cambridge MCCU has been called off already because Fenners is not ready to stage matches, following the recent bad weather.

Durham will hope that their two-day friendly against Middlesex, set to be played on Wednesday and Thursday at Merchant Taylors’ School in Rickmansworth, gets the green light.

After that, Durham have a home clash with Yorkshire over two days at the Emirates Riverside on April 3-4 and their annual three-day match against the students of Durham MCCU, beginning on Friday, April 13.

Durham’s Championship season opens with a home game against Kent, starting on April 20.