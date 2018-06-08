Durham Cricket League: Seaham Park relish addition of paceman Jack Lacey going into home double header

Seaham Park have a full squad to choose from for their two First Division games this weekend.

They are at home for both games, facing Bill Quay on Saturday and Horden on Sunday.

Jack Lacey, Park’s new signing from Bishop Auckland, will make his home debut, having hit 35 runs in last week’s abandoned game at Esh Winning

Vice-captain McNicholas said: “Jack is an opening bowler and should add the firepower that has been missing from our squad this season.

“This will be a big weekend for us and we’ll be trying to get another two wins to move us up the table.”

Horden’s first game of the weekend is Saturday’s derby trip to Easington.

Secretary Adam Dixon said: “It’s a tough double weekend for us with two away games, but hopefully we can pick up some points and a couple of decent results.”

Philadelphia are unchanged for both their games this weekend, as Shaun Smith is still injured, following an excellent performance against Mainsforth last Saturday when only the weather prevented what would have been a big points win.

Their momentum was maintained on Tuesday night with an equally impressive performance against Eppleton in the Profound DSL Cup, when the Bunker Hill boys beat the odds to reach the next stage.

Whiteleas & Harton entertain Phili on Saturday, then make the short journey to Bill Quay on Sunday.

Andrew Potts’ Leas side sit one place off the bottom and the skipper is urging his players to use this weekend as a turning point in their bid for survival.

He said: “We haven’t performed well in the last two games and double headers are always tough. However, we need to use the opportunity to get some points on the board, as if you string together some positive results, it moves you up the table.”

Potts returns on Saturday, having missed last week’s defeat at Tudhoe, and is joined by batsmen Nathan Ullah and Grant Parkin. Opening batsman Alan Beadle is unavailable for both games.

Tudhoe welcome Crook on Saturday, then they travel to Easington 24 hours later.

Chairman Stephen Thexton said: “We’re at full strength this weekend in both games. It’ll be interesting as there are only two points separating the three of us at the top.

“We’re really looking forward to the weekend, especially as we can turn out a strong side.”

Crook secretary Alan Stewart said: “Most players will be available for this double weekend. It’ll be a tough game on Saturday, as they generally are at Tudhoe.

“On Sunday, we travel to Mainsforth, who are down at the bottom and struggling, but we can’t take anything for granted and still need to try our best. We hope to get two wins, but it’ll be no easy task.”

Mainsforth have two home games welcoming Esh Winning on Saturday and Crook on Sunday.

Chairman Tony Johns said: “Glenn Donaldson replaces Brady Smith, in their only change from last weekend.”

Esh Winning travel to Mainsforth on Saturday with a full-strength team, then host Marsden on Sunday.

New signing Gary Henderson (from Brandon) will make his debut, and Jonathan Hodgson and Stuart Hall are back from holidays.

Marsden travel to Durham City and official Paul Snaith said: “Our major concern is captain Chris Mann, who has a badly bruised wrist. Seam bowler Manav Seth misses out with a broken finger.”

The experienced Paul Cook takes his place on Saturday, providing more variety to the bowling attack.

Fourteen-year-old Matthew Hughes keeps his place after making his first-team league debut in the win over Bill Quay last weekend, looking to build on some excellent performances for the second team.

Snaith added: “On Sunday, Paul Hobson returns in place of Cook, while Adam Sneller replaces Colin Mann who has work commitments. We are obviously delighted with our start to season, but two tough games with Durham City and Esh Winning, who will be in the promotion mix in September.”

Division Two leaders Ryhope travel the short distance to Boldon CA on Saturday and welcome neighbours Hylton to the Recreation Park on Sunday.

Secretary Alan Mason said: “We are at full strength on Saturday, but skipper Chris Errington is unavailable on Sunday, so young Jake Liddle comes into the team.

“There are no targets at the club and we are taking one game at a time and we will see how the season progresses.”

Littletown, in third, play host to Evenwood who are second, on Saturday and then travel to Murton on Sunday.

Head of cricket development Gregg Arundel said: “We hope to have a full quota of players for both games and after taking 30 points last weekend, we face a big double weekend.

“We have tough games against Evenwood and Murton, but hopefully we’ll get a couple more good results.

“Double weekends always help shape seasons, and currently we’re in a good position.”

The bottom two meet up at Silksworth Lane on Saturday, as home team Silksworth take on neighbours Hylton, before travelling to fourth-bottom Peterlee on Sunday.

This is a massive weekend for the club, to try to pull themselves away from the bottom of the league.

Third-bottom Murton travel to Ushaw Moor on Saturday and welcome high-flying Littletown on Sunday.

Fixture secretary Alan Welburn said: “Hopefully we can get two wins at the weekend, and push ourselves up the table. We are pretty much unchanged for the two games, although I can’t play on Saturday.”

Hunwick travel to Dawdon, with Liam Morris and Christopher Elms returning. Chairman John Pratt said: “It’s a double weekend, two hard fixtures. We should hopefully have a full squad out for both games.”