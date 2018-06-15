Durham Cricket League: Philadelphia eager to end ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ form in big clash with Division One leaders Crook

Philadelphia will again miss captain Shaun Smith for Saturday’s attractive home First Division clash with Crook.

Smith remains out of action after breaking fingers in both hands attempting to take a catch against Seaham Park.

He misses a fourth succesive league match against the table-toppers at Bunker Hill but hopes to be back soon.

Willie Orchin, who has impressed with his pace bowling, also misses out for Phili.

A former junior, he returned to the club this season and has quickly established himself in the first team. His replacement this weekend is second-team skipper Gary Embleton.

Chairman Malcolm Pratt said: “Our form has been described as ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ as we have won every cup tie, but struggled in the league.

“In the space of four days last week, we defeated two Premier League sides, Eppleton and Washington, as well as Crook who are doing well in our league, but last Saturday, we lost badly to Whiteleas.

“If only we could translate our cup form into the league, we would be challenging near the top.”

Third-placed Tudhoe travel to Horden, with Ian Grainger, Ben Wicling and Dan Brown back in the team.

Chairman Stephen Thexton said: “Horden are near the foot of the table, but they have a much better team than their league position shows.

“They struggled at the start of the season, but they are improving and this will not be an easy game.”

The top-of-the-table clash this weekend is between Marsden, in fourth, and second-placed Easington at Jack Clark Park.

Marsden official Paul Snaith said: “We are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing performances at Durham City and Esh Winning, when we entertain a very strong Easington side.

“Paul Hobson definitely misses out with a broken finger and James Sneller is on holiday, with Owen Amess taking over behind the stumps.

“Adam Sneller is set to keep his place, following an impressive bowling spell at Esh Winning, while Colin Mann returns.”

Seaham Park welcome Mainsforth without Davey Gilbert, who is on holiday. Vice-captain Michael McNicholas will take his place in the team.

McNicholas said: “It’s a game we’ve got to be looking to win as we’re near to the bottom of the table.

“Hopefully our batsmen will keep up the good form. Adrian Hedley, in particular, is batting exceptionally well at the moment, clocking up over 450 runs so far this season.”

Esh Winning welcome Whiteleas, with only one change, as Michael Bussey replaces Daniel Wilkinson, who will be away this weekend.

Secretary Brian Gott said: “We hope to carry on following a decent double weekend, where we had a good win on Saturday and were in a very good position on Sunday, before the rain came and spoiled it.”

Whiteleas are hoping to build on their two positive results last weekend, beating Philadelphia and drawing with Bill Quay.

Skipper Andrew Potts was enthused with his side’s displays in both games and wants it to kick start the season.

He said: “We were massive underdogs against Philadelphia, especially when they are one of the sides who are expected to be pushing for promotion.

“Unfortunately, we lost opening bowler Hafiz Aleem for the Bill Quay game as he damaged his shoulder, which was a huge blow.

“However, youngsters Andrew Davies and Sid Corner showed real character.

“Esh will be another tough test as have some excellent players, but we’re looking forward to the challenge. Alan Beadle and Lewis Surtees return.”

Durham City had a good win over Marsden last Saturday and had bowled Philadelphia out for 189 when the rains came 24 hours later, but did collect 39 points from the weekend, bumping them up into mid-table.

They host Bill Quay on Saturday and another good win could see them into the top six.

* Division Two leaders Ryhope travel to Ushaw Moor with the same side as last weekend, apart from the unavailable Dan Blackman.

Secretary Alan Mason said: “It’ll be a difficult game away to Ushaw Moor, as we’re two of the top three sides in the league. We’ll both be giving our all to try and take the points.”

Evenwood, in second place, play host to Hylton, with Andy Rowell returning after holiday.

Secretary Luke Bannister said: “The team will be the same as last week, except one player will step down to the seconds. We could have gone top last weekend, but just fell short of the target.

“With the teams around us all playing each other this weekend, we have to win. Hylton aren’t doing well at the minute, but we can’t take anything for granted.”

Hylton got a big boost from last weekend’s win over Silksworth, their first of the season.

Third-top Littletown travel to Boldon CA, with Kieran Hill and Chris Gowland returning to the side to help out.

Head of cricket development Gregg Arundel said: “We had an indifferent weekend last week. Being beaten at Evenwood was a bit of a blow, but we bounced back on Sunday with 27 points against Murton.

“Fortunately, we came out still at the top end of the table and hopefully we’ll improve our position when we face Boldon CA.”

Dawdon welcome Peterlee with no changes to last weekend’s squad, who secured a win and a draw.

Hunwick travel to bottom club Murton with a full squad. Chairman John Pratt said: “We’ve never been to Murton before and we’re looking forward to the game.

“Our unchanged second team are also keen to welcome Murton to our ground.”

A win for Silksworth at home to Langley Park could see them move from second-bottom to just behind their opponents, depending on other results.

The home side lost both their games last weekend, while Langley lost one and drew one.