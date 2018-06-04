Durham Cricket League: Ewart’s six of the best hits the mark as Dawdon dazzle Murton

Have your say

Dawdon cruised to an eight-wicket derby success at Murton in Division Two.

The Green Drive won the toss and never looked back, inserting the home side and dismissing fhem for just 49 in 22 overs.

Silksworth bowler Robbie Jones powers in against Littletown. Picture by Tim Richardson

Opener Josh Greenfield was defiant with 24 for the hosts, but he was one of six victims for Mark Ewart, who had a day to savour, snatching 6-24 in 11 overs. David Coates grabbed 3-18 in support.

Dawdon lost both openers early on, but there was no doubt that they were going to win the game, with Nathan Newton firing an unbeaten 30 to see them home in 13.5 overs, helped by Jamie Greenwood’s 13 not out.

Littletown proved too strong for hosts Silksworth as they ran out convincing 109-run victors.

Silksworth put the visitors in to bat but were under the cosh from the off as Littletown put on 80 for the first wicket, thanks to Jack Weeks (38, with seven fours) and Matt Dench, who made 55 off 55 balls, with eight fours and a six.

Dench and Dan Pearson (82 not out from just 60 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) added 49 for the second wicket and the visitors declared on 206-6 after 31.1 overs.

Robbie Jones took 2-51 in his eight overs, while Mark Forster grabbed 2-54 in 12. Greg Davison also struck.

Silksworth only had 10 fit batsmen and struggled in their reply, slipping to 0-2 and falling for 97 in the 29th over.

Paul Bradford was the star turn for the home side, hitting nine boundaries in a 58-ball 61, with Jones adding 10 in a 48-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Calvin Stephenson led the way with 4-34 in 9.3 overs, while Bryan Conlon took 3-24.

Ryhope headed to Evenwood in the big game at the top of the table, but the rain came early, with the visitors struggling on 90-5 when the end came.

Dan Blackman top-scored with 34 for Ryhope, with Thomas Teasdale jnr returning 4-20. The visitors remain clear at the top, by just one point.

Ushaw Moor were 27-0 in reply to fourth-placed visitors Boldon CA’s 153 all out when the rain brought an early halt.

Opener David Johnston fired 37 and No 3 Karl Bellerby made 45 for Boldon, backed by Adam Slater (24) and Mark Cox (16), the end coming after 50 overs.

Mike Thorpe grabbed 3-7 in 12 superb overs for Ushaw Moor, while Dean Storey took 2-23 and Jonathan Hayton 2-14.

Only seven overs were possible in the reply, with Lewis Cook 14 not out and Thorpe unbeaten on 11.

Peterlee blasted a massive 256-6 declared away at Hylton, with Thomas Nicholson hitting a brilliant 103, before the rain forced an early conclusion.

Hunwick bowled Langley Park out for 161, with Stephen Newton and Dan Keegan each helping themselves to three wickets apiece.

Connor Shipley was the top scorer for Langley, with 31 not out, before the abandonment.

In Division One, Philadelphia saw their victory chance scuppered by the weather, when they were within two wickets of success at home to Mainsforth.

Phili were put in and had runs throughout as they declared on 200-7 after 38 overs.

Opener Shaun Hauxwell fired an impressive 61-ball 50, with six fours and two sixes, while Paul Hollinshead had eight boundaries in a 51-ball 41.

Gary Braithwate added 25, with three fours and a six, Matthew Noble was unbeaten on 24, from 19 balls, helped by four boundaries, and Thomas Raine and Ryan Dowens made 18 apiece, each with three fours.

Brad Bihari (2-27) and John Cavanagh (2-58) were the pick of the bowlers.

Only 23.3 overs were possible in Mainsforth’s response. They slipped from 90-3 to 128-8 when rain rescued them.

Tom Orton top-scored with five fours in a 56-ball 33, with Cavanagh hitting three fours and two sixes in a 14-ball 27. Ryan Dawson made 16 and Aidan Cummings 15.

Stevie Wright stole the show with the ball, with a brilliant haul of 4-7 in 5.3 overs, while Reece Wood grabbed 3-50.

Horden drew at home to Durham City, who were all out for 105 in 40.5 overs, with Thomas Balkwill (32) top-scoring, while Steven Howson added a valuable 26 down the order.

Adam Dixon took 3-35 as the pick of Horden’s bowlers, supported by JP Meade (2-14) and Scott Birks (2-28), while Lewis Broom and Adam Scott also struck.

The home side looked on course to win, reaching 36-1, with Liam Irving departing for 13, but the game was abandoned.

The match of the day was abandoned, with Easington making 240-7 at Crook before the rain came. They picked up nine points to their hosts’ eight to sit a point clear at the top.

Crook opted to field, but Easington batted well. Ryan Higgins (17) and Jonathan Davis (22) put on 45 for the first wicket.

Jason Moses added 18, with two fours and a six, with Robbie Atherton (67 off 68 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Omar Shahid (58 off 55 balls, with five fours and three sixes) putting on 109 for the sixth wicket.

A total of 42 extras helped Easington to 240-7 after 45 overs when the end came.

Eddie Wells snatched 3-27 and Daniel Doram 2-44.

Seaham Park were all out for 197 away to Esh Winning.

Mark Race led the way with an excellent 51, while Jack Lacey made 35, with Connor Surtees the pick of the bowling, taking 3-37, before the rain came.

Struggling Whiteleas and Harton succumbed by seven wickets at Tudhoe, who rose to third place.

Leas fell to 28-4 before Owen Peterson (39 off 79 balls, with seven fours) steadied the ship, but they were dismissed for 104 in 38 overs.

James Curry starred with 5-24 in seven overs, backed by Dan Brown (3-30) and Joe Dodd (2-13).

Tudhoe lost an early wicket but thrived enough to claim a seven-wicket win in the 22nd over, thanks largely to Dan Thexton’s unbeaten 40, off 32 balls, with six fours and a six. Abhiram Joshi added 23 and Stuart Ord 15, while Bilawal Iqbal snaffled 2-37.

Marsden are fourth, following a seven-wicket win at Bill Quay.

The home side could only muster 89 all out, with Steven Neilson claiming 5-33 and Paul Snaith 3-24.

In reply, Marsden eased home with 95-3, sparked by David Lowther’s 52 not out.