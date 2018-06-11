Durham Cricket League: Easington secure derby delight, but near miss against Tudhoe drops them to second place

Have your say

Easington were convincing 70-run derby victors against neighbours Horden on Saturday.

But their failure to kill off Tudhoe before the rain in yesterday’s second match of a weekend double header saw them slip to second place in the table.

Boldon CA batsman Gary Frater has a little trouble with this ball, as Ryhope wicketkeeper Liam Kerr looks on. Picture by Kevin Brady

Horden won the toss and chose to field, but must have regretted that as David Tarn (41 off 60 balls, with four fours) and Gary Ward (42 off 50, with five fours and a six) put on 79 for the first wicket.

Robbie Atherton maintained his impressive summer with a brilliant 71 not out, off 56 balls, featuring eight fours and four sixes, while Jason Moses added 17 as Easington called a halt on 204-5 after 41 overs.

Adam Dixon plundered 4-49 to lead Horden’s bowlers, with Scott Birks also striking.

Dixon was then the mainstay of Horden’s reply, contributing more than half of their total of 133 all out in 34.1 overs.

Dixon stayed for 101 balls, hitting 11 boundaries in a defiant 70. Wayne Birks added 15 and Lewis Broom 10 in a 26-run sixth-wicket partnership, but the home attack was always on top.

Jordan Wilson led the way with 4-26 in 10 overs, backed by Duvindu Tillakaratne (3-36) and Ward (2-10).

Durham City earned a fine six-wicket victory at home to Marsden.

Chris Mann (26), David Lowther (44), Jack Cole (30) and Colin Mann (19) put up a fight for Marsden, who declared on 162-9 after 40 overs.

James Hindmarsh weighed in with 3-40, backed by Nick Howe (2-24) and Mark Woodhead (2-37).

City lost a quick wicket in their reply, but the five other required batsmen all contributed as they got over the line in the 39th over.

Alex Cook led the way with eight fours in 56, supported by Callum Steel (38, with seven fours and a six), Hindmarsh (30), Howe (18) and Woodhead (18no). Steven Neilson bagged 2-40 in 11 overs.

Philadelphia suffered a disappointing five-wicket defeat away to Whiteleas and Harton, who were thrilled to secure 27 welcome points.

Phili lost both openers rapidly, but professional Rameez Shahzad led by example with an outstanding 93, with a range of big hits before holing out to Grant Parkin, to help them to declare on 211-5 after 45 overs.

Ryan Dowens added 44 and Paul Hollinshead 52, while Hafiz Aleem and Parkin both struck twice.

Bilawal Iqbal was the hero for Leas in their reply, blasting a memorable 124 not out, with 16 fours and two sixes, to see them home to only a second league success, after they struggled to 85-5. Ray McRae (22) and Aleem (30no) contributed as victory was clinched in the 42nd over.

Will Orchin snatched 2-51, with Stevie Wright, Shahzad and Reece Wood also striking.

Seaham Park enjoyed a convincing 90-run success at home to Bill Quay.

The hosts convincingly racked up 261-5, led by a storming 93 from Adrian Hedley, while Chris Allan added 41 and Neil Young made 48.

Quay made a decent go at the daunting Park total, but they were all out for 171, with Michael Orridge making a half-century in vain.

Anthony Watson, with 3-39, and Virat Singh, returning 4-32, bowled Park to victory.

Crook had to work for their five-wicket win at Tudhoe, after bowling the hosts out for jut 86 in 34.2 overs.

Ben Wicling (20) and Abhiram Joshi (22) were the top run-makers, but Tudhoe could not deal with Crook pro Daniel Doram, who ended up with 6-15 in 11 excellent overs. Steven Chapman bagged 3-12.

Doram’s unbeaten 17 helped Crook home, despite an early slip to 31-3, with Chapman and Alan O’Prey making 14. Roshan Jayatissa (2-45) and Joshi (2-15) shone with the ball.

Mainsforth entertained Esh Winning and lost a close match by 34 runs.

Esh scored 176 all out, thanks mainly to David Lawlor’s unbeaten 55 and 32 from Gary Henderson, with John Cavanagh taking 4-67.

The home side fell short in their reply, falling for 142, despite 44 from Brady Smith. Paul Chivers, with 4-15, steered Esh home.

It was a double header weekend, with matches yesterday too, although the afternoon rain meant that only one positive result was secured.

Easington were close to another victory, but Tudhoe hung on, scoring 71-9, in reply to the leaders’ 194-6 from 50 overs.

David Tarn top-scored with 43, while Omar Shahid hit 40 and Duvindu Tillakaratne added 31, with Jonathan Davis making 21,.

Tillakaratne grabbed 3-9 in Tudhoe’s response, while Dane Wilson and Jordan Wilson both struck twice, but Easington could not force the win in time.

They dropped to second place, six points behind, after Crook cruised to a comfortable win at Mainsforth.

Mainsforth won the toss and put their visitors in to bat, with Crook storming to 215-6 declared after 43 overs.

George Westlake led the way with an unbeaten 87, supported by Stuart Newton (29), Daniel Doram (25) and Andrew Pratt (24no), with Tom Orton and Curtis Biwari both striking twice.

Mainsforth could only muster 73 in their response, Orton top-scoring on 22, with Doram taking 4-19 and Steven Chapman claiming 3-23.

Philadelphia were away at Durham City and made 189 all out, with Shaun Hauxwell hitting 75, with 10 fours and a six, backed by Ryan Dowens (32) and Gary Braithwaite, whose 18-ball 29 featured three fours and two sixes.

Jonny Harding took 5-13 for City, including a hat-trick, before the rains came.

Seaham Park welcomed Horden and the home side made 194 all out, with Adrian Hedley scoring an excellent 101. Scott Birks took 4-34 for Horden.

The visitors reached 109-5 in their reply, when the rain took hold, with Liam Irving making an excellent 61 not out.

Esh Winning welcomed Marsden and had scored 188-2, when the rain forced an early end.

John Carmedy hit nine fours and a six in his fine 64, alongside fellow opener David Lawlor (35), while Stu Hall hit eight fours and three sixes in a 55-ball 76.