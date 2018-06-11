Durham Cricket League: Dawdon go down a storm with Gale and Greenwood

Have your say

Dawdon’s batsmen had a day to savour in Saturday’s crushing Second Division success at newly-promoted Hunwick.

The Green Drive men shrugged off their inconsistent form to beat last season’s North East Durham League champions by 98 runs in their first ever league meeting.

Boldon CA's Karl Bellerby bats, with Ryhope wicketkeeper Liam Kerr looking on. Picture by Kevin Brady

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Dawdon piled on a memorable 236 for the first wicket, before declaring on 248-2, after 43.3 overs, when both openers were out.

Steven Gale fired an astonishing 18 fours and three sixes in a magnificent 140 off 132 balls, helped by Jamie Greenwood, who departed first for 90, off 130 balls, featuring nine fours and a six.

Hunwick put on 50 for the second wicket and had partnerships of 38 and 31, but they were dismissed for 150 in 28.2 overs.

Stephen Newton top-scored with 42, with three fours and three sixes, backed by Chris Pratt (30, with three fours and two sixes) and Paul Alderson (18).

Faz Hussain was the pick of the Dawdon bowlers, grabbing 5-36 in nine overs, while Mark Ewart took 2-32 and Gale 2-33.

Hylton picked up their first win of the season in smashing style, handing out a 103-run drubbing to Silksworth.

Matty Billyard stole the show with a tremendous knock of 75, massively helped by 56 not out down the order from Jon Stokoe before the declaration came after 42 overs, win 253-6.

There were also good contributions from Lee Jackson (22), Kevin Mustard (29) and Andrew Kibble (24), while Mark Forster led the home attack with 3-48, backed by Gary McAvoy (2-71) and Robbie Jones (1-56).

Opener Andy Barrass was outstanding in the home response, firing a defiant 68, while Jones made 46 and McAvoy 14, but no-one else managed to reach double figures and Silksworth were back in the pavilion for 150 after 51.2 overs.

Marlon Black grabbed 3-40 to inspire Hylton, supported by Adam Bewick (2-29), Kibble (2-20) and Kit Allan snr (2-16).

Table-toppers Ryhope maintained their outstanding form with an eight-wicket defeat of visitors Boldon CA.

Boldon, put in to bat, enjoyed an excellent 70-run partnership for the second wicket between Gary Frater (44 off 53 balls, with six fours and a six) and Karl Bellerby (37 off 38 balls, with five fours and a six).

Dan Watson (23, with four boundaries) and Mark Cox (20no off 66 balls, with three fours) made good contributions down the order, but Boldon were dismissed for 161 in 44 overs.

David Craig returned to action with 4-23 to spark Ryhope, while Johnny Hayes grabbed 2-41. Jonny Errington, who also forced a run-out, and Graham Pickering took the other wickets.

Opener Craig was the star with the bat, too, hitting 11 fours and a six in a 67-ball 66 not out to lead Ryhope to victory in 25.5 overs.

Mathew Kirtley also fired a half-century, making 12 fours in 54, off 45 balls, while Paul Jenkin added 22 not out in an unbeaten 78-run third-wicket pairing.

Littletown succumbed by eight wickets to second-top visitors Evenwood.

The home side, put in to bat, put on 45 for the second wicket, but, after reaching 73-2, they lost four wickets for the addition of just one run.

Calvin Stephenson (26, with four fours and a six) and Patrick Stephenson (21, with three sixes), added 47 for the seventh wicket, but Littletown were all out for 130 in the 38th over.

Matt Dench top-scored with 30, helped by six boundaries, while Dan Pearson had three fours and a six in 29.

Thomas Teesdale jnr was the star bowler, snaffling 5-44, while Shahid Khan bagged 2-23.

Evenwood eased to victory in 30.1 overs, inspired by Khan’s unbeaten 59, with 12 fours and a six, off 52 balls. Teesdale jnr added 23, with Owen Peddelty making 18 and Luke Bannister 17no.

Calvin Stephenson and Jack Weeks took the only wickets to fall.

Peterlee cruised to a 10-wicket rout of Langley Park, after bowling their visitors out for just 57.

Only Simon Huscroft (10) and Jonna Lane (18) got into double figures as Langley struggled from the off, with the end coming after 23.1 overs.

Willetts had brilliant figures of 5-6 in 5.1 overs, with four maidens. while Andrew Laidler took 2-26.

Tom Nicholson was the dominant partner as Peterlee’s openers blasted their way to victory in just 5.2 overs, hitting four fours and four sixes in a 25-ball 48, while Craig Hedley was 11 not out.

Murton slipped to second-bottom spot after a 121-run thumping at Ushaw Moor.

Ushaw made 230-7 declared in 44 overs, inspired by Aaron Proud’s brilliant 90, supported by Lewis Cook, who made 42, and Lee Hayton, who smashed 57 not out, with John Leslie taking 3-44.

Murton struggled in their reply and were dismissed for 109 in 32 overs, with Leslie (29) top-scoring, while Stuart Harrison made 27 and Jordan Vout 20.

The hosts’ bowling heroes were Scott Nattrass, who claimed 3-59, and Mike Thorpe, who returned 3-5.

In a double header weekend, yesterday’s play was affected by late afternoon rain.

Littletown, though, managed to secure a 96-run success against Murton.

Calvin Stephenson’s half-century helped Littletown to post 155, with Sam Sanderson taking 3-14 and Jordan Vout 3-33.

Murton, though, were all out for 59 in reply, as Stephenson snatched 5-5 and Bryan Conlon took 3-8.

Hylton were clinging on gamely against leaders Ryhope, who powered to 248-7 when batting first, thanks to half-centuries from Dan Blackman (62) and Paul Jenkin (51).

Andrew Kibble (69 not out) and Kevin Mustard (64) led the way as Hylton responded with 147-8 before an early halt, with David Craig snaffling 6-42.

Dawdon posted 174-9 against Boldon CA, with Steven Gale maintaining his form from the previous day, hitting 57, and Karl Bellerby the pick of the bowlers, with 4-42. Boldon were 7-1 when the end came.

Ushaw Moor had the better of their clash with Langley Park.

Josh Clifford’s unbeaten half-century helped Ushaw to declare on 160-8 after 40 overs, with Mike Thorpe adding 26, Lee Hayton 25 and Aaron Proud 22. Robin Hiles took 3-26, while Jona Moralee grabbed 2-30.

Simon Huscroft fired seven fours and two sices in an undefeated 53 as Langley replied with 76-4 when the rain came.

Evenwood made 248-8 against Hunwik, who were hanging on for a draw on 152-9 at the close.