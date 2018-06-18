Durham Cricket League: Bradford leads the way as Silksworth pick up impressive success

Have your say

Silksworth rose to fourth-bottom spot in Division Two after a third victory of the season on Saturday.

The home side made an excellent score of 239-8 against Langley Park, Paul Bradford stealing the show with a brilliant 88, supported by Michael Waterson (40), Phil Middlemiss (26) and Robbie Jones (25), with Robin Hiles taking 4-39.

Philadelphia batsman Ryan Dowens tries to hit out against leaders Crook at Bunker Hill on Saturday. Picture by Tim Richardson

Langley must have hoped for a win, but they were bowled out for 189, thanks to some excellent bowling from the Silksworth attack.

Jones (2-52), Mark Forster (2-63) and Phil Middlemiss (2-22) each took two wickets each, with Waterson and Colin Stevens also striking.

Simon Huscroft made 75 in vain for Langley, while Jonna Lane added 38 and Michael Gladstone 31.

Leaders Ryhope were outgunned away to Ushaw Moor in the match of the day and slipped to third place in the process.

Ryhope were put in to bat and had a torrid time against the home bowlers, with only Paul Jenkin (19) and Liam Kirk (19) reaching double figures as they succumbed in 30.2 overs for a paltry 71.

Dean Storey plundered 4-8, backed by Scott Nattrass (3-27) and Stephen Hancock (2-19).

Ryhope had two early successes with the ball, but Ushaw Moor eased home in just 15 overs, for the loss of three wickets, as Jonny Errington snaffled 3-35.

Lewis Cook’s 28 not out proved decisive for Moor, with Aaron Proud adding 17.

Hylton found high-flying Evenwood too hot to handle as they slipped to a crushing 131-run away defeat.

The visitors, boosted by last week’s first win of the season, grabbed two early wickets, but Evenwood still posted a daunting 214-7 in 38 overs.

Owen Peddelty led the way with an excellent 75, while Luke Bannister made 52 and Thomas Teesdale snr 22.

Faz Hussain grabbed 2-24 and Steven-Lee Merrington took 2-49 for Hylton, with Liam Foster and Jonathon Jones also striking.

Hylton struggled from the off in their reply, and 18 runs apiece from Liam Foster and Jon Stokoe proved to be their highest scores in an innings which ended on 83 in 30.2 overs.

Hussain added 14, with the highlight being Thomas Teesdale jnr’s hat-trick in a seven-over haul of 3-6. Teesdale snr snatched 3-28 and Shajhid Khan took 3-40 as Evenwood climbed into top spot.

Hunwick had to settle for a winning draw at bottom club Murton after making 165-7.

Ritch Breen made 50, as did Matty Breen, with Aiden Vout taking an excellent 5-29. Alan Welburn and Sam Sanderson also struck.

Murton were hanging on at the end for a draw on 137-9, with Fergus Hopper snaffling 4-33.

Gavin Milne top-scored with 26 for Murton, backed by Luke Thompson (21), Sanderson (19) and Welburn (17).

Peterlee were well beaten, by nine wickets, at Dawdon.

The Helford side made just 131 all out, with James Kemp top-scoring on 39, while Michael Ewart claimed 4-43 and Faz Hussain an excellent 5-33.

Dawdon cruised over the line, for the loss of just one wicket, with Jamie Greenwood ending unbeaten on 57 and Nathan Newton 60 not out.

Boldon CA made 173-3 to clinch a seven-wicket success at Littletown, who declared on 172-8.

In Division One, leaders Crook finished six-wicket winners at Philadelphia to extend their lead at the top to 13 points.

The Bunker Hill side won the toss and chose to bat, but Crook’s bowlers were on top after Thomas Raine (21, with four fours) and Shaun Hauxwell (20, with three boundaries) put on 31 for the first wicket.

They slipped to 32-3, 50-5 and 76-8 as the wickets continued to fall. Paul Hollinshead stood firm with a defiant 49 not out, from 84 balls, featuring seven fours.

He put on 52 for the ninth wicket with No 10 Gary Embleton, who had three fours and a six in a 32-ball 23. Phili declared on 138-9 after just 40 overs, with Steven Chapman grabbing 4-30, David Embleton taking 2-45 and Daniel Doram 2-17.

Crook never looked back after putting on 61 for the first wicket, thanks to Andrew Pratt (41, with seven fours and a six) and Chapman (51no, with seven fours). Doram added 14 and Andrew Burgess was 14no when victory was sealed in the 30th over. Gary Embleton took 2-27.

Seaham Park secured a good win at home to Mainsforth, who were bowled out for 188, despite good knocks from Aidan Cummins (56), John Cavanagh (54) and William Raynard (32).

Anthony Watson claimed 3-13 and John Sample 3-44 as the pick of the Seaham bowlers.

Virat Singh was the star turn in Park’s response, firing an unbeaten 72, after 37 from Adrian Hedley, as they claimed a six-wicket triumph.

Easington stayed in second place, following a six-wicket win, at Marsden.

They may have been off twice for rain, but Easington batted themselves to another win, with 11 overs and plenty of time to spare.

Marsden, put in to bat, struggled to 145-8 in their rain-hit innings, led by David Lowther (65no). Duvindu Tillakaratne wound up with 3-18 in 11 overs, while Jordan Wilson took 2-18.

Left with 40 overs to reach their target, Ryan Higgins made 33 and Jason Moses 20 before Robbie Atherton’s unbeaten 26 and Omar Shahid (48no) saw them over the line, with the latter hitting the bowlers to all parts of the boundary, finishing with five sixes and three fours.

Paul Snaith took 3-23.

Horden’s home clash with Tudhoe was abandoned, with the visitors unable to complete their innings as the weather intervened for the second successive weekend.

The Colliers started brightly and reduced Tudhoe to 26-3, 52-5 and 67-7.

But an impressive eighth-wicket partnership between Daniel Brown (67 not out, off 63 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Cort Lynn (14 off 40 balls added 69 before the end came, thanks to the weather, on 151-8 after 47.3 overs.

David Curry added 22 and Daniel Thexton 17, with Lewis Broom the pick of the bowlers, snatching 3-35.

Adam Scott weighed in with 2-15 and Adam Dixon had 2-21 in 12 overs, while JP Meade also struck.

Durham City lost heavily at Bill Quay, who racked up 229-7, batting first.

Alan Mustard made 36, while half-centuries followed from Chris Malley (52 not out) and Michael Orridge (52), with Paul Moralee taking 3-46.

City were then crushed to 86 all out, as Adam Rayner took an excellent haul of 6-16 to win them the game.

Esh Winning are up to third, after a seven-wicket win at home to Whiteleas and Harton.

Leas batted first and made 139 all out, led by 38 from defiant opener Alan Beadle. Bowlers Eddie Watson, with 5-33, and Jamie Robinson (3-34) were too hot to handle.

Esh then soon knocked off the winning runs, with Stu Hall making 42 not out and man of the match Watson bashing 64, helped by seven sixes as victort coming in the 34th over.