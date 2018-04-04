Durham appoint new Chief Executive as David Harker moves to Director role

Tim Bostock will take over the reins as Durham CCC Chief Executive in July, with David Harker stepping into a non-executive director role.

Former international athlete Allison Curbishley has also been appointed to the club’s Board.

Tim Bostock.

Bostock is a senior executive formerly with National Australia Bank and most recently with the New South Wales government.

He has experience in the private and public sector in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. A keen cricketer, Bostock played first class cricket in Zimbabwe and minor county cricket for Cheshire.

“After a career in banking and commerce, it is a great honour to be stepping into the CEO role at Durham,” he said.

“I am excited to be taking on the role at such an important time for cricket and delighted to be able to call upon the experience of David as we establish the off-field team to lead the club.

“Our aim is to once again become a force in English cricket, whilst continuing our tradition of developing young talent. We also have some exciting international fixtures to prepare for, including next year’s Cricket World Cup.

“Durham is a club which is renowned for its loyal and supportive members, I look forward to meeting them and continuing the work of the team to develop the fanbase and to attract more families and young fans to Emirates Riverside.”

Harker said: “These are exciting times for the club and after 17 years at the helm I am pleased to be able to pass the baton to Tim and to retain my involvement as a director as we seek to re-establish Durham as one of the leading clubs in English cricket.”

In Harker’s time as Chief Executive, Durham have made a major contribution to English cricket - enjoying playing success, developing players for England, hosting an Ashes Test and establishing the Emirates Riverside as an international cricket venue.

And, for perhaps the first time in its history, the club is now financially sustainable and stable.

Chairman Sir Ian Botham said: “Following the completion of the financial restructuring, I have been working with David and our fellow directors to draft a new business plan, put together a new board of directors and recruit a chief executive to lead the next stage of the club’s development.

“Recruiting Tim is a great coup for the club and I am delighted that David has agreed to take the opportunity to remain involved in a non-executive capacity.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank David for his contribution over many years and in particular for his support over this last year.

“I am also pleased that we have been able to recruit Allison Curbishley to the Board. Allison brings a wealth of experience of elite sport, grassroots sport, sports marketing and broadcasting and will be a huge asset to the club.”