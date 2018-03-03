Cricket scoring roadshow heading to Emirates Riverside

Scorers around the county will be able to try out the ECB’s latest scoring software at an event in Chester-le-Street.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and Durham ACO are hosting a Scoring Roadshow at Emirates Riverside to showcase Play-Cricket’s new scoring software for laptop use, launching ahead of the 2018 season.

The new professional digital scoring product, Play-Cricket Scorer Pro, is completely free and brings laptop scoring with analysis capability for the dedicated scorer, meeting the needs of both recreational and professional scorers.

The roadshow in Chester-le-Street will take place on Monday, April 9 at 6pm and will showcase the new software alongside Play-Cricket’s existing products, demonstrating the value it will add to the recreational game.

The event will also include a full overview of the programme’s capabilities and how-to tutorials led by Play-Cricket Pro’s developers NV Interactive.

Key features of the software include: Live scoring on a laptop (including Apple Macs via parallel software), Offline working, An analytics engine and advanced stats wizard Integration with Play-Cricket.com, LED scoreboards and replay screens, websites and social media.

Durham County Scoring Officer Sam Blacklock said: “This is a great opportunity for scorers and clubs from around the North East to meet and learn about the latest new scoring software being introduced to scorers.

“The software will be used for first class scorers too and will be great for scorers when scoring on a weekend and for their junior sides.

“It is a rare opportunity to meet the developers of an ECB scoring app, so I would recommend all clubs and scorers to come along.”

The event is free to attend and you can register by contacting Sam Blacklock (CSO for Durham) at samblacklock1997@gmail.com or by visiting Durham County Cricket Club’s website.