Cook to lead Phili’s nets

Former Durham County supremo Geoff Cook will spearhead Philadelphia’s indoor coaching sessions, which begin next week.

Senior nets begin on Saturday, February 10 at the Emirates Riverside ground in Chester-le-Street and will be held weekly from 9-11am.

From Thursday, February 15, junior practice will begin, also at the Emirates, from 4-5pm.

In addition, Cook is available to do one-to-one coaching with players at other times.

Anyone wishing to join in the sessions should contact Cook on 07768 552645 or junior co-ordinator Stephen Robinson on 07913 545314.