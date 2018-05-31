Consistency key as Sunderland welcome league leaders

Sunderland welcome Dukes ECB NEPL First Division leaders Burnopfield to Ashbrooke on Saturday with chairman Mike Smith seeking some consistency.

Smith said: “There is likely to be one change for the big match when the league leaders roll in to town!

“Andrew Turns is back and replaces Joseph Stuart for the challenge.

“In fairness, it must be pointed out that there are several teams all within 20 points of the top spot, so consistency is imperative.

“Burnopfield are a tough challenge, but hopefully, last year’s victory can be repeated on home soil.”

Brandon are second and entertain South Shields and are unchanged.

Skipper Chris Peareth welcomes back Oscar Dewhurst and replaces Mark Messer - a bowler for a bowler.

Peareth said: “The side needs to bounce back from a very close encounter last week, which could have gone our way but didn’t.

“To be fair, the team was a little inconsistent, particularly the bowling attack and therefore, perhaps didn’t deserve to win!”

Third placed Willington travel to Gateshead Fell and skipper James Stock said: “A glance at last week’s results shows the selection committee did not have to meet for long, for this week’s side to be chosen.

“There will be no changes as the stats show the side is putting in good, all round, consistent performances, so those frustrated second teamers watching from the boundary rope, will have to bide their time a little longer!”

Castle Eden are at Burnmoor and skipper Jonathon Brown said: “We have two in and two out for the game.

“Robert McGlasham and Connor Crute return as two all-rounders, replacing Liam Brown and Ryan Ball, who drop into the seconds.

“It’s another difficult away match against opponents one below us and a game in hand, so we all need to be on our mettle as in recent weeks and a positive result will then be possible.”

Burnmoor secretary Ian Linsley said: “The team will not be finalised until later in the week, after Gareth Hart’s commitments with Durham CC have been arranged.

“There is a squad of twelve to pick from, including the club’s new professional Sami Niazi, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, who should make his debut after his arrival from Pakistan this week.”

Washington travel to bottom club Blaydon and although they sit in seventh position, they do have a game in hand and are just 38 points from pole position.

So they will be looking for a win, as Blaydon have lost all five of their games to date.