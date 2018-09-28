Chris Rushworth caps fantastic season with four awards including Durham player of the year

Chris Rushworth capped a fantastic season with four awards at Durham’s 2018 Player of the Year Dinner held last night.

The 32-year-old’s haul at the Hilton Hotel, Gateshead, included the headline award, Player of the Year, as voted for by the club’s members.

Rushworth also picked up the Players’ Player of the Year, Bowler of the Year and Champagne Moment of the Year after a successful season with the ball that saw him surpass 400 first-class wickets for Durham, including a destructive 12-wicket haul against Sussex at Chester-le-Street.

The latter was voted on social media as the supporters’ Champagne Moment of the Year, finishing ahead of Liam Trevaskis’ sensational final over against Lancashire at Old Trafford and James Weighell’s dramatic seven wicket-haul that saw Durham defeat Leicestershire at Emirates Riverside.

Rushworth added 60 first-class, nine List A and 11 Vitality Blast wickets during 2018, taking his overall total to 602 overall scalps for Durham.

Batsman of the Year was awarded to Tom Latham who scored 366 first-class runs, including an excellent 147 against Gloucestershire.

Breakthrough Player of the Year award was awarded to Matt Salisbury, whose debut season for the club that saw the 25-year-old take 44 first-class wickets.

Wicket-keeper Stuart Poynter was awarded Fielder of the Year, while Liam Trevaskis and Scott Steel shared the Second XI Player of the Year award.

The Community Player of the Year was handed to Cameron Steel for his support of Durham’s Foundation throughout the season.