Cameron Steel signs new Durham contract

Opening batsman Cameron Steel has extended his contract with Durham County Cricket Club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 23-year-old joined DCCC from Middlesex at the beginning of the 2017 campaign and has established himself as a talented opening batsman and capable wrist spinner in the Specsavers County Championship.

Steel has scored more than 1500 runs in his first two years at Emirates Riverside and grabbed 17 wickets, while he added 638 runs during the 2018 campaign including four fifties and an impressive 160 against Sussex at Emirates Riverside.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract at Durham and excited to continue my development here at Emirates Riverside,” Steel said.

“It’s a special ground to play cricket at and my aim is to push for 1000 Specsavers County Championship runs next season, break into the white ball set-up and help Durham win some silverware.

“The dressing room is in great spirits and it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to play with such a good group.”

Durham head coach Jon Lewis believes Steel has a vital part to play in their promotion push next season, and says he can learn from experienced opener Adam Lees and Australian international Cameron Bancroft, who is set to join the club when his worldwide ban ends.

Lewis said: “We’re delighted with the progress that Cameron has shown during his first two years here and I’m convinced he will continue to develop even further.

“He’s just 23 years old but has shown excellent maturity with his red ball batting and how he handles himself in the dressing room.

“He’s a great lad to have around the club and can learn a lot from Leesy and Cameron Bancroft – all three will be crucial to our promotion push next year.”