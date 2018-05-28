Atherton and Ward guide Easington to victory over Whiteleas

Readers Durham Cricket League Division One

Easington remain top of the league after they won a low scoring game at home to struggling Whiteleas and Harton.

They made 163-9 in total, thanks to Robert Atherton’s 44 and Jonathan Ward’s 45.

Leas then collapsed to 71 all out, with Jordan Wilson claiming 3-32 and Duvindu Tillakaratne 4-16.

Crook are level on points with Easington in second place following their win at Durham City.

They made 180-9 declared, with Daniel Doram top scoring with 57 and George Westlake made 31, with Nick Howe claiming 4-24.

City were all out for just 78, thanks mainly to a devastating spell of 5-21 from William Angus.

Tudhoe are third following an eight wicket win at Mainsforth.

The home side could only muster 81 all out, thanks to Ian Grainger claiming 4-33 and Roshan Jayatissa 3-18.

Abhiram Joshi with 37 not out, saw them home to victory, with a score of 83-2.

Horden lost heavily at Marsden as the home side amassed 200-8 declared.

Chris Mann scored 31, Patrick Jackson 31 and David Lowther 43, with Evan Roberts claiming 3-38.

Horden only made 88 all out, with Steven Neilson claiming 4-26 and James Sneller 4-9, to bowl their side to victory.

Bill Quay travelled to Esh Winning and lost narrowly by two wickets.

Philadelphia lost at Seaham Park by 81 runs.

Seaham took first knock and piled up the runs, making 233-9, mainly thanks to Virat Singh scoring 88 and there were three wickets each for Stevie Wright and Rameez Shahzad.

Phili then made 152 all out, with Anthony Watson the hero with the ball, taking 5-34 and John Sample 3-21 and on the batting front, Shahzad made 61 to complement his three wickets.