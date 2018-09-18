When will Josh Kelly next fight? Eddie Hearn reveals plans to add Sunderland fighter to massive PPV card

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed when he hopes Josh Kelly's next fight will take place - and it looks set to be on another massive Sky pay-per-view card.

Undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine belts against Tony Bellew at Manchester Arena on November 10.

And Hearn has revealed to boxingscene.com that he intends to add Sunderland's Commonwealth welterweight champion to the bill that weekend.

When asked about the undercard for the massive night in the north west, Hearn said: "If you look at the rest of the year we've got (Lewis) Ritson on October 13. October 27 which is set. November 10 which will be Bellew v Usyk, hopefully (Anthony) Crolla v (Daud) Yordan, (Scott) Cardle v (Joe) Cordina, (Ryan) Walsh v (Isaac) Lowe, Kelly plus one other. Then we'll be going on December 1 or 8 as well in the UK."

Sunderland's Commonwealth champion Josh Kelly admits he's 'ready for anyone' - could face former world champion in November return



And that might not be it for Kelly this year, with the former Rio 2016 Olympian lined up to fight TWICE before the end of 2018.

Eddie Hearn is flanked by Anthony Joshua (left) and Alexander Povetkin (right).

"I was supposed to be out on the Anthony Joshua show (this weekend), then it was moved back to October 13 but then the due date clashed, so I had to say 'look, Eddie, I am training but my head is elsewhere'," said the Ryhope lad.

Promoter Dennis Hobson eyes Tommy Ward IBF world title eliminator in the UK



"Family and health comes first. If something is going on in the family, my head will always be there. I am ready to go whenever, wherever."

Kelly, linked with a fight with former Manny Pacquiao and Danny Garcia foe Brandon Rios this week, continued: "It might be two fights. It might be one, then another quick one after.

"It could be one in England then America, or the other way around."

Robbie Davies Jnr will ‘run like a thief’ in British and Commonwealth title bout - Glenn Foot



Last time Kelly was out was in Newcastle, when he claimed the Commonwealth strap against Kris George in June.

Reflecting back on that night, he said: "I see myself as an introvert - but when I go out into the ring, when I hear the music a switch goes in my head.

"Some people see me laughing and must think 'what is he laughing at? He is going to get himself chinned' but in my head I'm thinking 'no I am not'.

"It is overwhelming when you look back at it, after the event. When you look out and see all the people who have to come to watch me. It is mad looking back, but in the moment I do not think about it. I don't think, I just do.

"I can't wait to get back under the lights."