Wearmouth quartet ready for Junior Natiomnal quarter-final action

Wearmouth Boxing Club will have four young hopefuls competing in the English Junior National Championships quarter-finals at Hartlepool this Sunday .

First up will be Billy Hope, who is looking to maintain his unbeaten run in a Wearmouth vest.

He goes up against Reece Partington, from Cheshire’s Beartown Boxing Club, in a cadet contest at 42kg.

Redhouse lad Brad Crone will take on Ben Oliver, from Hull Boxing Centre, in his 48kg bout for his chance to win through to the junior national semi-finals .

Leon Harris, who has been in superb form this season and who has already beaten two national champions on club shows, is looking forward to his cadet quarter-final at 57kg against the North West area champion, Kai Mordey, who boxes out of Accrington-based Clayton Boxing Club .

Beau Smith, who has already won twice so far to get to this stage, is looking to keep his splendid run going.

Recently, he boxed twice within four days, firstly taking a unanimous decision against former schoolboy champion Leon Armes (Middlesbrough), then, a few days later, achieving the same result against Heath Huntley from Blyth’s Empire School of Boxing.

Beau demonstrated superb ability and deservedly secured both his victories.

On Sunday, he will pit his wits against Yorkshire champion Darren Aston.

Sunderland’s Kiaran MacDonald is again included in the British Lionhearts squad for the forthcoming World Series of Boxing match against the France Fighting Roosters in Newport on April 14.

The Lionhearts have named a nine-man squad for the final home match of the season, with five boxers to be picked for the fixture which is expected to determine which nation will top the four-team European group.

MacDonald and Will Cawley are competing for a place at flyweight in a squad which includes six members of the Great Britain squad and three overseas selections.

MacDonald impressed in the Lionhearts’ 5-0 win over the Croatian Knights in Gateshead earlier in the campaign

Rob McCracken, head coach of the Lionhearts, said: “We have named a strong squad which features a good balance of experienced boxers, which have competed several times in WSB, along with some of our newer up-and-coming talents.

“It is probable that this match will influence whether we get through to the next stages of the competition and determine who wins the group, so we are monitoring the form and fitness of the boxers to ensure we can select the strongest possible line-up to face France and give us the best chance of success.”