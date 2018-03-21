Washington’s McCormack twins target Commonwealth Games gold in Australia

Washington boxing twins Pat and Luke McCormack jet off to the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast today with just one medal colour on their minds.

Birtley ABC’s Pat will contest the welterweight division (69kg) while brother and clubmate Luke, campaigns at light-welterweight (64kg) in the tournament, which starts down under on April 5.

And Luke says he will not be happy unless both himself and his brother come back to the North East with gold medals around their necks.

“Winning a gold medal is the only aim,” said Luke, who will room with his brother in Queensland.

“I would not be happy with anything else.

“My brother needs to get one as well, though.

“I would not be 100% happy if we both did not win gold. I think we both can and will win gold.

“It would be some night if we did manage to do it. We would have Washington rocking, wouldn’t we?”

While both 22-year-old Birtley ABC fighters are well fancied to top the podium, Pat is the more experienced of the two fighters, having represented Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

Luke admits he does not get nervous when he watches his brother box any more, as he’s so confident he is going to win.

“It is 10 times better having my brother there with me in Australia,” said Luke.

“I do not get nervous for him. I am sure he is going to win every time I see him.”

Meanwhile, Pat, a two-time European Amateur Championships silver medalist, is determined not only to win the competition, but announce himself on the world stage with victory.

“All I am thinking about is gold. Not silver, not bronze. For me, gold is the only option,” he said.

“I am not going for the experience. The only thing I am going for is the gold medal. I have been before, but this time I want to get the gold medal.

“It would put me on a pedestal.

“It would make sure my name was out there and would be a step in the right direction for the future.”

Pat added: “We trained hard last week down in Sheffield then we did some training at home with my club coach, a bit of chilling out and now I am ready to go.”