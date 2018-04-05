Washington's Luke McCormack opens up Commonwealth boxing bid with win over wild opponent

Luke McCormack began his quest for Gold Coast gold with a feisty victory over Uganda’s Kavuma Ssemujju at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old won all three rounds on all five of the judges’ scorecards as he showcased his superior boxing skills against a wild and unknown opponent.

From the first bell McCormack was forced to sit patiently behind his defence as Ssemujju came out swinging from the hip but the Washington boxer soon established his jab and produced a sharp left hook and a solid straight right to stamp his authority.

Another solid right at the start of the second from McCormack shook the Ugandan and he backed it up with some sharp combinations as the uppercut and left hook became the Team England star’s weapons of choice.

McCormack’s slick work seems to irritate Ssemujju, to the point that the African threw two illegal shots at him after the bell had gone for the second round - McCormack cheekily replied with a jab and puffed his chest out to ensure his opponent knew his place.

And then a tight defence in the third - perhaps with the need to preserve a clean bill of health in mind - paved the way for a straightforward win, despite a scrappy climax which saw Ssemujju throw loosely to try and cause an upset.

