Washington's Luke McCormack guaranteed medal at Commonwealth Games

Washington boxer Luke McCormack has guaranteed himself a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old defeated Australian opponent Liam Wilson 5-0 in his quarter-final match on the Gold Coast.

Luke is now guaranteed a bronze medal, and will face Jonas Jonas of Namibia on Friday, with the winner to progress to the gold medal bout.

He is fighting in the light welterweight division (64kg).

Meanwhile, Luke's twin brother Pat will also hope to guarantee a medal today.

He is up against Musa Bwogi of Uganda later this morning in the welterweight division (69kg).