Washington boxers Pat and Luke McCormack selected by Team England for Commonwealth Games

Washington twins Pat and Luke McCormack have been selected to box at the Commonwealth Games.

The Birtley ABC pair are part of a 12-strong boxing team that will compete in Australia in April.

In total, eight men and four women will travel to the Gold Coast for the Games.

Welterweight Pat competed for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and Team GB at Rio 2016, and is a two-time European Championships silver medallist.

Thea 22-year-old said: “It’s great to be selected for the Commonwealth Games.

“I competed at the one in Glasgow, but I was young and inexperienced then and did not win a medal.

“Since then, I have been to the World Championships twice, won two silver medals the Europeans and been to an Olympic Games so I will have a lot more confidence and experience going into the competition this time.

“I have always wanted to go travelling to Australia, so to be able to go there through boxing is even better.

“I know it will be a tough tournament but I have trained hard and I am going there to win gold.

“Competing alongside my twin brother (Luke has been selected at light-welterweight) will make the tournament event more exciting. If we both come home with gold, it will definitely put us out there.

“We just need to make sure that we perform on the day.”

The team selection brought a hat-trick for the Birtley club with Calum French selected in the 60kg section.

The other members of the men’s team are: Cheavon Clarke, Frazer Clarke, Peter McGrail, Ben Whittaker and Galal Yafai.

The women’s team includes Lisa Whiteside, Natasha Gale, Paige Murney and Sandy Ryan.

2014 flyweight world championship silver medallist and 2016 European Championship bronze medallist Whiteside said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be selected for the Commonwealth Games, it will be my first multisport event and to represent England on the Gold Coast feels unreal.

“Boxing’s major tournaments don’t always get covered on TV, so to be competing and knowing that my friends and family back home will be able to watch is going to be out of this world.

“I am feeling confident, my ultimate goal is to go out there and win that gold medal.

“I have a few tournaments coming up in preparation, and I will make sure that when I arrive on the Gold Coast that I’m the fittest and strongest that I’ve ever been.”