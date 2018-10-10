Triumphant night for Lambton Street ABC as Barker wins ‘Class A’ title

Jordan Barker ensured Lambton Street Amateur Boxing Club were left celebrating their second Senior Female ‘Class A’ title for Development Boxers in successive years when she won the Tyne, Tees & Wear Regional Title in Newcastle.

Competing at 64kg against Laura Wilson from Empire School of Boxing in Blyth, a thoroughly entertaining bout thrilled a packed crowd at the Scotswood Social Club in a show put on by Matty Jobes and Megan Hall of Benwell Victoria ABC.

The atmosphere at the show was at fever pitch when Jordan entered the ring and used the perfect tactics against a strong, ultra-tough and durable opponent.

After three fierce and highly-competitive rounds, Jordan was awarded a hard-fought though thoroughly-deserved unanimous points decision to be crowned Tyne, Tees & Wear ‘Class A’ Senior Female Development Champion 2018 at 64kg.

That follows success for the club in the same category last year, when Lindsay Barker was successful.

Lambton Street were less successful in the bout preceding Jordan’s victory, as Estelle Scott contested the Tyne, Tees & Wear Senior Female ‘Class B’ Semi-Final at 69kg for Development Boxers against Howden ABC’s tenacious April Hunter.

Both women engaged in a battle royale from the outset, setting a relentless pace and letting the punches go in a bout that had the crowd roaring on their feet and resulted in Estelle losing a razor thin 3-2 split decision on the judge’s scorecards after an epic contest that will make for a great rematch.

Speaking on behalf of fellow Lambton Street coaches Gary Bunting and Mark Price, Richie Dunn said: “Both Jordan and Estelle gave 100 per cent effort in their respective contests, leaving nothing in the tank and showing true warrior-like spirit whilst doing themselves and the club proud.

“All four women in action on the night highlighted the strength and depth of female amateur boxing within the North East Region and are a credit to the sport.”

Barker now moves on to the national quarter-finals, where she faces the Midlands Area Champion, and joins the club’s Simone Thompson, who received a bye through to the national quarter finals where she will meet the North West Area Champion.