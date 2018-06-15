‘This is the right time’ - Adam Booth says Josh Kelly is ready to shine under the lights in Commonwealth clash

Have your say

Josh Kelly’s trainer Adam Booth is certain that the Sunderland welterweight will not only win, but do so in style on home soil to claim the Commonwealth title.

Kelly tops a stacked card at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Saturday, alongside Tyneside lightweight sensation Lewis Ritson.

Booth knows a top level fighter when he sees one.

He has been in the corner of former undisputed cruiserweight king David Haye, as well as world champions George Groves, Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett.

And he is sure Kelly will deal with the pressure that comes with fighting in front of your own people.

“This is the right time to push now,” he said of the six-fight, WBA international champion.

“I have always believed that the biggest mistake you can make with a genuine talent is to over stress it and under stimulate.

“It (fighting at home) is only pressure if you allow it to be pressure.

“At the end of the day, a fight is a fight. It doesn’t matter if you are fighting in front of one person sweeping up the hall or 20,000 or 50,000, you have to enjoy it.

“At the weekend he can enjoy being at home, everything that goes with it, until the first bell rings.

“Then he must get to work.”

Booth wants ‘Pretty Boy’ Kelly to prove he is much more than his nickname. He wants him to show the public that he has all the tools to make it to the very top of the sport.

“In time people will realise his entertaining style,” said Booth.

“His looks are just a mask. he is so tough. He has so many ingredients beneath the surface.

“I am looking forward to the day, the fight people see him for what he is.”

Kelly himself is relishing the challenge.

“I love the big stage, love to perform and show what I have got,” he said ahead of the 12-rounder against Kris George.

“I can’t wait. I am chilled out and ready to put on a performance.

“I don’t feel the pressure. No one sees what goes on in the gym and we know we have been there and done it.

“Bring on anything for me - I will fight and I will box, whatever he brings.

The Metro Radio Arena is going to be a sell-out and it will be special.

“It is going to be loud, roudy and exactly what can be expected of Newcastle. That’s what it is.

“I can’t wait to fight in front of my friends and family.”

Opponent George, though, has not come to make up the numbers.

The Aussie wants to take Kelly to places he feels the Ryhope lad has never been.

“It is a real privilege to be on a bill like this, headlining. It is unreal,” he said.

“I have been in this kind of situation before.

“I do not have the amateur pedigree and not having a big support behind us I am often the underdog.

“But the pressure is all on him.

“I have to just roll through, enjoy the experience and, come the fight, it is not all about looking flash – there is a deeper meaning comes into it.

“Who can dig deep and fight in the trenches? We will find out Saturday night.

“He hasn’t fought someone with a lot of power. That can change the way a fighter act and react – it can put them off their game.

“We will see how he reacts and how it plays out.”

Meanwhile, the British Boxing Board of Control have ordered fellow Sunderland fighter Glenn Foot to face Robbie Davies Jnr for the vacant super-lightweight British title.

In a statement, the board confirmed: “The stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the terms and conditions attached to the board’s head office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 11th July 2018.

“The contest to take place by the end of October 2018.”

Marley Pots fighter Foot takes on Manchester-trained Sam Omidi on the Kelly bill tomorrow night.

The same board release confirmed Kthat elly had pulled out of his welterweight British title eliminator against Johnny Garton.