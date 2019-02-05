Sunderland welterweight Josh Kelly's TWO-fight plan set to be announced

Dates have been set for Josh Kelly's next TWO fight nights, according to trainer Adam Booth.

The Sunderland welterweight has had a frustrating winter so far after having to pull out of his December 8 clash with David Avanesyan, then seeing negotiations to rearrange the fight falter.

That has drawn criticism from some quarters, with many on Russian Avanesyan's side claiming Kelly 'ducked' the bout.

At the time, Kelly explained his disappointment the fight did not take place, blaming an illness for his withdrawal.

He said: "I’m wounded I really am it’s getting worse and worse. I’m still a bit emotional and my pride is hurting but I need to be 100 percent to box not 30 percent."

Trainer Adam Booth says an end is in sight for his fighter, though.

And an announcement is expected this week to schedule Kelly's next two outings, with a June date at Madison Square Garden not out of the question.

"We've just sorted his next two fight dates, which should be announced in the next week," said Booth.

"We are in the gym grafting."

When asked by IFL TV about a potential Avanesyan bout, Booth said: "Avanesyan has decided not to wait for the Josh fight, he will go to the European title so we are looking at other opponents. That doesn't change anything."