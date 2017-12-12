Sunderland Stadium of Light fight would be amazing for Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly looks destined for a crack at the world title and don't rule out him doing it at the Stadium of Light.

The Sunderland boxer will look to make it five wins in a row as a professional on Wednesday night when he faces Jean Michel Hamilcaro in London.

Kelly's coach, Adam Booth, has big plans for the 23-year-old, who represented Great Britain at last year's Olympics in Rio.

And Kelly is also backed by one of the world's leading promoters, Eddie Hearn, and broadcasters, Sky.

Hearn, the boss of Matchroom, has delivered big stadium fights for two of his star names, Tony Bellew became world champion and his beloved Goodison Park and Kell Brook fought at Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United.

"I want to box in the North-East," explained Kelly. "I am not a big football fan so I’m not going to say I’m desperate to fight at the Stadium f Light, but it would be amazing.

"To box outdoors in a massive show anywhere in the North-East would be fantastic though.

"I do believe that I can headline some huge shows up there, that’s the long-term goal.”

Kelly did try his hand at football as a youngster, playing in the academies at Sunderland and Hartlepool United, but boxing became THE sport for the Ryhope lad.

He won national and international honours as an amateur and he was now reeled off four straight victories in Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle and Belfast.

Tomorrow night it's the York Hall in London, where he faces Hamilcar over 10 rounds. The 31-year-old will be no pushover as the current IBF Mediterranean champ, who has lost only eight times in 36 appearances.