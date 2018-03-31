Sunderland's Josh Kelly outclasses opponent to win first professional title on Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker undercard

Sunderland's Josh Kelly was this evening crowned WBA International welterweight champion, after outclassing opponent Carlos Molina.

The 2016 Olympian won on all three judges cards in claiming his SIXTH successive professional win on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker.

From round one the difference in class was evident.

Molina is a seasoned campaigner, has been in with some of the very best in the boxing game, but Kelly, a boxer of supreme skill and speed looked a level above the Chicago-based fighter.

Catching Molina at will, Kelly unloaded a left hook which had the 34-year-old Mexican in trouble but he lasted the round as the Sunderland man dominated from bell to bell right through the middle rounds.

Late on Molina became a bit more adventurous but it mattered little as Kelly took everything he offered and came back with double. Flashy combinations and that left hook causing Molina all kind of issues.

Some showboating late on pleased the watching crowd in Wales as Kelly strolled to victory, scored 98-92 by two of the judges and 99-91 by another.

Promoter Eddie Hearn: "To do that to Molina after six fights. This boy has a massive future in the division. He is going all the way."