Sunderland’s Josh Kelly is complete package says Eddie Hearn after Matchroom deal

Josh Kelly’s rapid progress is not confined to inside the ropes..

The Sunderland boxer is making strides outside the ring after promoter Eddie Hearn announced a new bumper three-year deal.

Kelly extended his 100% record with a fifth straight victory over Jean Michel Hamilcaro at the York Hall in the capital’s Eastend.

He chased down the back peddling Frenchman, stopping him at two minutes, six seconds of round six.

All five victories have come inside nine breathless months and the 2016 Olympian looks destined for greatness at Welterweight under the tutelage of Adam Booth and Matchroom boss Hearn.

“We have huge plans for Josh in 2018 and we’re going to hit the ground running early,” said Hearn.#

“I believe Josh is the complete package and is the man to take huge fights to the North East.

“Adam and the team will call the shots but I know they are already talking about big-named fighters already.

“That means it’s an exciting time for Josh and for fight fans up in the North-East.”

The boxer was happy with the contract which will see him continue to be showcased by Sky Sports.

“I’m thrilled to sign this deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom,” said Kelly.

“Adam and Eddie have got big plans for me and with them and the backing of Sky Sports, I’m so excited about the future.

“That was another important learning fight for me.

“He was meant to really test me but once I tagged him early, he didn’t really want to know.

“I stayed patient, listened to Adam and got him out of there.

“I’ll go down any path that Adam and Eddie lead me to – I trust them both 100 per cent to really take me to the top.

“I hope that I can fight for the British title in the first half of the year and take it from there.”

In the top of the bill at the Bethnal Green venue last night, Katie Taylor outpointed USA’s Jessica McCaskill in the maiden defence of her WBA world title.