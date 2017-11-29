Sunderland's Josh Kelly boxes on Katie Taylor world title show in London

Have your say

Josh Kelly has been added to Katie Taylor world title show in London.

The Sunderland star will tackle vastly-experienced Frenchman Jean Michel Hamilcaro at the York Hall on Wednesday, December 13.

Trainer Adam Booth was keen for Kelly to fight before the end of the year and promoter Eddie Hearn has delivered with a 10-round international match at the famous Eastend venue.

The gifted 23-year-old had been lined up for the biggest contest of his flourishing career at the 02 Arena on December 16 on the undercard of Tonny Bellew-David Haye 2.

However, that Sky Sports Box Office event collapsed after Haye pulled out injured.

Kelly though does have an outing and has been given a step up in distance as well as class.

Hamilcaro, a former French, IBF International and WBC Mediterrenaen title challenger, has a wealth of experience.

The 31-year-old, from Marne, has lost only eight times in 36 bouts, and has 214 rounds in the bank.

That contrasts sharply with Kelly, whose four straight wins have taken just 13 rounds.

The bout is the leading part of a busy undercard of Taylor's maiden defence of her WBA world lightweight title against America's Jessica McCaskill.

A number of other talent Brits will support Taylor, notably unbeaten super-Featherweight Martin J Ward can add another title to his impressive collection as he faces former champion Juli Giner for the vacant European title.

Team GB Rio Olympians Joe Cordina and Lawrence Okolie look to end their first term in the paid ranks on a high and Birmingham’s Gamal Yafai and young Essex talents Felix Cash and Ted Cheeseman also taste action.