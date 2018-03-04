Sunderland's Glenn Foot upsets home favourite to claim Commonwealth crown

Sunderland boxer Glenn Foot last night claimed the light-welterweight Commonwealth title.

The Marley Potts fighter produced quite possibly the performance of his life to stop previously-unbeaten bookmakers' favourite Jason Easton on his own turf.

Ahead on the cards against Edinburgh-based Easton, Foot launched a late assault to force the stoppage in the 11th-round in the fight of the night contender at the SSE Hydro on the undercard of Josh Taylor's WBC silver super-lightweight title defence against Winston Campos.

Foot, 30, bounced back in the perfect fashion from a controversial points loss to Guisborough's Josh Leather in an IBF European title bout at the Metro Radio Arena last year, by putting the record straight last night.

The Phil Jeffries managed boxer dropped Easton in the second round, dominating proceedings from almost first bell to last.