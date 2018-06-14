Sunderland's Glenn Foot set for British title tilt

The British Boxing Board of Control have ordered Sunderland fighter Glenn Foot to face Robbie Davies Jnr for the vacant super lightweight British title.

In a statement, the board confirmed: "The stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the terms and conditions attached to the board’s head office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 11th July 2018, the contest to take place by the end of October 2018."

Josh Kelly.

Marley Pots fighter Foot takes on Manchester-trained Sam Omidi on the undercard of a massive night of boxing on the banks of the Tyne on Saturday night.

The evening his headlined by Ryhope fighter and former Rio 2016 Olympian Josh Kelly, who fights for Kris George's Commonwealth welterweight belt in just his seventh fight as a professional.

Forest Hall's Lewis Ritson co-headlines with his bid to win the British lightweight title outright against Paul Hyland Jnr, with South Shields' Anthony Nelson and Darlington's Stu Hall also on a stacked North East heavy card.

The same board release confirmed Kelly had pulled out of his welterweight British strap eliminator against Johnny Garton.