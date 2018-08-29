Sunderland's Glenn Foot assesses his British & Commonwealth title challenge on massive Newcastle fight night

Sunderland's Glenn Foot believes his British and Commonwealth title clash with Robbie Davies Jnr is a real 50-50.

The Marley Pots fighter, who holds the Commonwealth strap, hopes to double up by adding the vacant Lord Lonsdale title to his collection.

Lewis Ritson headlines the October 13 show.

Standing in his ways is Scouser Davies Jnr, who will go head-to-head with Foot at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on October 13.

It's a massive night of boxing for the region with Forest Hall lightweight Lewis Ritson stepping up in levels to fight for the European title in front of a fervent home crowd, while the likes of County Durham's Tommy Ward are also on the card.

And Foot says, having been handed to shine on the big stage, that he will not be passing up the opportunity.

He said: "It is a 50-50 fight.

"I fought for the British title against Sam Eggington a while back and I wasn't quite right - my arm was chopped with a machete before it and I wasn't right. Things will be different this time around.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable last time - I have never been to a show like it.

"Lewis has got some fanbase but I will be bringing my fans over, too.

"This is a cracking opportunity for Glenn Foot - and I am going to grasp it with both hands."

At this afternoon's press conference, Davies Jnr, now a fully-fledged member of the Matchroom Boxing stable, cut a confident figure.

He knows, though, Foot will be no pushover.

In fact, he's predicting a very tough night's work.

"This fight is great. It has Glenn's aggression and strength against my speed and power," said the fighter.

"It really is going to be one of those fights where we won't have to go looking for each other.

"We both like to mix it up. We both sometimes take one to give one.

"It is a fight where I was told I was fighting for the British title and I was delighted. I asked who it was against and when they said Glenn Foot, I said 'is there anyone else?

"These are the sort of fights you want.

"I have been fighting high level opponents in Europe because every time I fought a British fighter something would go wrong with money or they would fall sick. But the second I knew the was made with Glenn, I know him from previous shows and I know what a game lad he is - I knew this fight would happen.

"It is six weeks on Saturday and I know I can win it. I won't be holding my breath, though, because it could be an exciting one."