Sunderland boxers target national glory

Boxing

Wearmouth boxing club have four fighters competing in the semi-finals of the England championships at Rotherham this weekend.

All four went through at the quarter-finals in Hartlepool last weekend.

Leon Harris produced a terrific display to come out on top in his 57kg cadet quarter-final against the vastly experienced North West champion Kai Morley.

Harris regularly outscored Morley in the first round, and early in the second round he really stamped his authority on the contest, scoring an impressive knockdown with a well-timed punch while Morley was on the attack.

Morley did well to recover, but Harris wasn’t to be denied and kept his man at bay in the final round to secure a memorable points win.

Bradley Crone ensured he would also join his three team-mates in Rotherham this weekend with an equally impressive win over reigning national champion Ben Oliver from Hull Boxing centre in his 48kg junior contest.

It was a majestic performance from Crone who stuck well to his tactics to outscore and outsmart Oliver.

A composed Crone shone in what was a hotly contested bout, resulting in a victory on points which put his vocal army of fans in raptures.

Billy Hope advanced into the 42kg semi-finals without having to throw a punch after his opponent pulled out.

Beau Smith is also into the final four of the 60kg category after receiving a walkover due to the unfortunate news that his opponent had to withdraw with an injury at the eleventh hour.

All four boxers now look ahead to Saturday’s semi-finals at the Magna centre in Rotherham, with winners going into the finals on Sunday.