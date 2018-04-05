Sunderland boxer Travis Waters claims North East title

Have your say

Travis Waters was crowned North East Elite 69kg boxing champion in front of his home fans.

Some contests could not be staged at the recent ABA elite championships - so Sunderland ABC put on two elite championship bouts at their open show at the Steels Club.

Local lad Waters, who had previously beaten Tom Summerbell from Toothill, took on East Durham’s Alex Farrell and showed his class.

He boxed well at range and won the strong encounters when needed to win all three rounds to list the title.

Waters now travels to Yorkshire on Saturday to compete in the national last 16, where he will meet Repton’s Romario Wallace.

The other ABA contest saw Michael Jobson (Walker Field) defeat Sol Stalke (Houghton) in the 75kg elite final.

Elsewhere on the Sunderland show, the home club’s Matty Stewart took on Spennymoor’s Gary Dodds in defence of his Tyne Tees USL 75kg title.

It was a non-stop toe-to-toe encounter, with Dodds taking the belt on a split decision to the disappointment of Stewart in a thrilling bout.

In the club bouts, Sunderland’s Charlie Lichfield showed all his skills to take a unanimous decision from game Manchester boy A Ali (Eccles) in an all-action contest.

Home fighter Andrew Lawson won all three rounds against N Sanderson (Bilton Hall) in an action-packed contest that had the crowd on their feet.

There was also a unanimous decision for Sunderland’s Leroy Nelson against J Harvey (Phil Thomas SOB) in another cracking contest - a rematch from a recent contest.

Home lad Jaxon Laws defeated J Finlinson (Northumberland Fire and Rescue) on a unanimous decision, showing his vast recent improvement, boxing well at distance and also firing in some fierce back hands.

Joel Lichfield took on Alex Miller (Olympian) and showed real potential - boxing at range with a stiff jab and looking classy throughout.

Sunderland’s Charlie Myers fought had but suffered a unanimous defeat to J Greenwell of Spennymoor.

Charlie Butler made his debut against K Mohamed (Eccles) and looked slightly unlucky to lose a split decision.

Mason Lodge was pushed back throughout his contest with A Alsidon (Eccles), who took the unanimous decision.

Joe Padgett lost out to C Spencer (Phil Thomas), while J Sullivan (Eccles) won a great bout against K Smith (Plains Farm) on a split decision. D Nunn (Plains Farm) won a split decision against B Batey (Newbiggin).

Travis Waters won the best senior boxer award, with Leroy Nelson getting the best junior.