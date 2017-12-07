Sunderland ABC fighter Travis Waters through to another national final

Reigning champion Travis Waters is just one win away from successfully defending his national Club for Young Persons Championship title.

The Sunderland ABC fighter impressed throughout in his semi-final against Inder Bassi from Hoddesdon Boxing Academy at Liverpool.

Waters was eager to get started and rushed the London man, who was a slippery customer and hard to pin down.

Waters did all of the work and forced the fight.

In the second round, the Wearsider found his range and fired in some very accurate, hard-hitting left hooks and forced two standing eight counts before the referee jumped in to save Bassi from any further punishment .

Waters is now building up to Monday’s final, when he goes looking for another national title against South Wales representative Jake Tinklin (Pantside).