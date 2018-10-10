Savannah Marsahll hoping to join in with big North East boxing shows

Savannah Marshall admits she’s “gutted” not to be fighting in Newcastle this weekend as Eddie Hearn brings his Matchroom Boxing circus to the North East.

Geordie Lewis Ritson fights for the European title in front of a home crowd at the Metro Radio Arena, while Sunderland figther Glenn Foot and County Durham’s Tommy Ward are also on the card as the sport continues to rise in the area.

Hartlepool Olympian Marshall, who now trains in Bolton under Peter Fury, is fighting for the IBF intercontinental bout in Bulgaria on October 27 after a spell in Las Vegas with Floyd Mayweather’s team, but says boxing in the region is on her bucket list – and she hopes that one day that dream will come true, especially for her fans.

“I would love a bit of that,” said Marshall. “North East boxing is thriving and I want to be on the big shows. I am gutted I am not on the show this weekend.

“His success is opening doors for others in the area.

“I want to box at home, where my mates and family can watch me, rather than have to get on a bus across to Manchester.”