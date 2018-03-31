Round-by-round: How Sunderland's Josh Kelly became WBA International welterweight champion

Sunderland's own Josh Kelly won his first title in just his sixth pro fight this evening on the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker undercard.

The 24-year-old won a wide 10-round decision, with the three judges scoring it 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91 as Kelly was crowned WBA International welterweight titlist.

Kelly gets through with the jab

But how did our man in Cardiff Liam Kennedy score the contest? Here's his round-by-round analysis...

Round One

Tentative opening from the pair as they work each other out. Josh Kelly trying to establish the jab. A left hook or two. Hands down already, toying with his much more seasoned opponent as the round went on. The Sunderland man's round, for sure.

Round Two

Left jab catches Molina.

Josh Kelly the much faster of the two men. Catching Carlos Molina at will. He's a boy of some skill. Two up after two.

Round Three

A left hand caught Molina sweet. Troubled him a bit. Recovers. But Josh Kelly dominating the battle from bell to bell. The 2016 Olympian is far too quick and far too skilled at the moment.

Round Four

A left uppercut lands on Molina's chin.

A masterclass from Josh Kelly after four rounds. His movement is bamboozling Molina, who has to be remembered is a former world titlist and has been in with some of the best.

Round Five

Kelly's shots are really starting to find range. Catching Molina with left hooks, right hooks and overhand rights. Switching from orthodox to southpaw at will. A very impressive night's work so far from the Sunderland welterweight. He's won every round. Five down, five won.

Round Six

Kelly gets the wide decision.

Dominant again from Kelly. That left is detonating at will. Two rights have Molina in trouble. He gets through the round, though. Kelly is a level and a half above his opponent on the night. Not in the same league. It has to be remembered this is his SIXTH pro fight.

Round Seven

Little spite in the punches shown by either man in this round. A bit of a breather? Well, Kelly upped the pace for the last minute or so and walks the round. Again. Standard. He's the real deal on this show.

Round Eight

Molina using every ounce of his experience to try and keep out of Josh Kelly's way, but he can only do it for so long. The Sunderland man, tiring, chases down the former world titlist to throw in some flashy combinations and continue this shut out.

Round Nine

An easy night's work continues. Nine from nine. One overhand right from Molina, becoming increasingly adventurous, lands but it has little spite after Kelly's toyed with him for nine rounds.

Round 10

Rnd 10: And that's that. The boy is special, but we all knew that anyway. A masterclass. Levels between the two. Kelly wins every round in my eyes against a fighter with a ridiculous amount of experience.