Robbie Davies Jnr will ‘run like a thief’ in British and Commonwealth title bout - Glenn Foot

Glenn Foot is expecting Robbie Davies Junior to “run like a thief” when the pair clash next month.

The Sunderland fighter aims to add the British super lightweight strap to the Commonwealth belt he won earlier this year, when the pair meet at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on October 13.

And he hopes his Scouse opponent, recently signed up by event promoters Matchroom, will come to fight.

“I hope he does come to fight,” said 30-year-old Foot.

“I don’t think he will - he will run like a thief.

“But this is a step up for him again and I know he will fall short.

“I will just keep doing what I normally do - my job is to get rid of people like him.”

Foot has experienced the highs and the lows of what the boxing game can bring.

He’s considered walking away from the sport, been robbed of decisions and won a major title, against the odds, on the road - and that’s just in the last 12 months.

The Marley Pots boxer is keen to use the platform, on the big stage, in front of the live Sky Sports cameras, to prove a lot of his doubters wrong.

“I will show everyone, all the doubters, just how good Glenn Foot really is,” he said.

“I am fired up for this one.

“This will not be a bad result. I have no doubt.

“I don’t know how it will happen - it might be points or I might knock him out. The only thing that is certain is that I will win.

“Everyone knows I won the last title fight at the arena.

“It was devastating to not get the decision but it is all gone now. We cannot change that.

“It is just about getting rid of Davies now and then I can start from brand new.”

When asked whether his experiences in boxing - injury nearly ending his career, Prizefighter and Commonwealth title wins, Josh Leather points defeat and than unexpected loss to Akeem Ennis Brown - have made him a better fighter, Foot was dismissive.

“No fighter ever wants to lose,” he said.

“I have had bad decisions throughout my career - the ABA’s, everything.

“I didn’t ever want to get beat - we all want to win.

“It doesn’t get any easier. It just puts you back to the drawing board.

“It is lucky I boxed again with my arm. I had all my tendons chopped.

“It was a battle to come back from that never mind get to where I am now and where I want to be.

“At least I can punch again.

“I have come from getting beat by Sam Eggington when I wasn’t right, now I am back to British level. I am Commonwealth champion. And I am not just here, I want to win titles.”

Is this fight a significant one in Foot’s career?

The fighter does think this is his time to shine - and he thinks Davies Jnr is the perfect opponent.

“It is just another fight,” he said.

“He has had 16 fights with one step up in class. When he did that he got knocked out.”