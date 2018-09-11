Revealed! IBF order world title eliminator for County Durham fighter Tommy Ward

The International Boxing Federation have ordered County Durham's Tommy Ward to face Cesar Juarez in a final eliminator for their world title.

The West Rainton fighter has had a frustrating couple of years with inactivity his biggest issue, but this news comes as a massive boost to the 24-year-old.

Ward’s year is finally busying up, with the fighter last out in July at the Rainton Meadows Arena and next slated in for a six-rounder on the massive night of boxing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on October 13.

But once he gets that tune up fight out the way, it’s world honours for the 24-year-old.

The winner between Juarez and Ward will then become mandatory for TJ Doheny’s super-bantamweight title.

Speaking before the IBF's decision, Ward said: "We are in talks for a final world title eliminator.

“I want to be at the top level and I believe I am good enough to get there.

“It is just getting the stage to prove to everyone that I can do it.

“It is an opportunity I feel like I have been waiting a long time for. And it is coming, I can see it now.

“We are slowly but surely getting there, I am on the brink of it.”

Ward was imperious form last time out as he out-pointed, out-classed and out-worked Spaniard Alvaro Rodriguez in front of a home crowd.

While he is happy to keep busy on the smaller hall shows, it’s the bright lights he seeks.

October 13, on the undercard of Forest Hall sensation Lewis Ritson as well as Sunderland fighter Glenn Foot’s bid to win the British title and retain his Commonwealth strap at super lightweight, is that type of opportunity Ward has been waiting for.

“It was a fantastic show last time and this time we have some fantastic local talent on show,” said Ward.

“I am looking forward to it. On October 13 you will see a good performance from me and I will show everyone the talent that I have.

“Hopefully then everyone will realise how I am where I am.”

“I wanted to be busy and now I am.”

As yet, Ward’s October opponent is unknown.