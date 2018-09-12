Promoter Dennis Hobson eyes Tommy Ward IBF world title eliminator in the UK

Promoter Dennis Hobson is determined to see Tommy Ward’s IBF world title final eliminator take place in the UK.

The governing body have slated the unbeaten West Rainton super-bantamweight to take on Mexican Cesar Juarez, with the winner to then challenge current champion TJ Doheny.

And Hobson says he will work as hard as possible to get that fight on home shores.

“Since joining forces with Tommy’s team of Dave Garside, Neil Fannan and Phil Jeffries – I’ve been negotiating with the IBF,” said Hobson, who has previously guided Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell and Stuart Hall to IBF world titles.

“I’m delighted our work over the last couple of weeks has now paid off. We’ve managed to get him in with Juarez, who’s rated number six by the IBF.

“The next lot of negotiations is look at where and when the fight will take place, but I’ll be working as hard as possible to make sure it happens in the UK.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the IBF, I’ve have had a few world champions with them, and have worked with them lots over the years. I’ve also done business before with Juarez’s promotional company when I was promoting Ricky Hatton.”

Wherever the fight takes place, Hobson is sure Hartlepool-trained Ward can deal with whatever the former foe of Isaac Dogboe and Nonito Donaire can throw at him.

“Tommy is a real talent,” he said.

“Obviously, the Mexican will be a handful, but I’m sure that Thomas’ boxing skills will have the beating of him, and it will be great to see him eventually fighting for the world crown.”